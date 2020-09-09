header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

PES

09 Sep 2020

PES 2021: Has Konami lost the full license for the Brazil national team?

PES 2021: Has Konami lost the full license for the Brazil national team?

Has one of the world’s top national teams been snapped up by EA ahead of the new football season?

Jump To
link decal

Full PES 2021 License List

link decal

Selecao

Brazil have long been licensed on PES, but has the full license changed hands?

It still appears that Brazil will be on PES 2021 though so keep reading for the full details.

Full PES 2021 License List

The full PES 2021 License List is available online, and there appears to be a stadium missing!

The Maracana Stadium has been left off Konami’s complete license and stadium list for the PES 2021 Season Update.

Could this mean that EA has secured the rights to the Brazilian national team ahead of FIFA 21?

This could be a major blow for Konami if they eventually lose the license altogether!

Selecao

Licensing has become a tug of war between EA and Konami, with Konami ripping Juventus from EA’s grasp last season.

Roma have also become exclusive to PES this season, although neither Milan club will feature on the Season Update.

allianz arena pes 2021 bayern min

ARENA! Some epic stadiums will be available but we will not see the Maracana on PES 2021

The Brazilian national team has long been fully licensed on PES, to great frustration of FIFA fans.

Brazil will still be licensed on PES 2021, however the loss of the Maracana could be a sign of things to come.

READ MORE: PES 2021 Stadiums

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy