PES 2021: Has Konami lost the full license for the Brazil national team?

Brazil have long been licensed on PES, but has the full license changed hands?

It still appears that Brazil will be on PES 2021 though so keep reading for the full details.

Full PES 2021 License List

The full PES 2021 License List is available online, and there appears to be a stadium missing!

The Maracana Stadium has been left off Konami’s complete license and stadium list for the PES 2021 Season Update.

Could this mean that EA has secured the rights to the Brazilian national team ahead of FIFA 21?

This could be a major blow for Konami if they eventually lose the license altogether!

Selecao

Licensing has become a tug of war between EA and Konami, with Konami ripping Juventus from EA’s grasp last season.

Roma have also become exclusive to PES this season, although neither Milan club will feature on the Season Update.

ARENA! Some epic stadiums will be available but we will not see the Maracana on PES 2021

The Brazilian national team has long been fully licensed on PES, to great frustration of FIFA fans.

Brazil will still be licensed on PES 2021, however the loss of the Maracana could be a sign of things to come.

READ MORE: PES 2021 Stadiums