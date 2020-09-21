PES 2021 Data Pack 2.0 – Release Date, Player Faces, Teams, Legends, Licenses & more

The latest update from Konami should be announced soon. Here is what we can expect.

The PES 2021 Season Update dropped last week, and it’s been quite the success so far.

Now fans are waiting for the next big update – the Data Pack 2.0!

Here is everything we know with regards to the latest data pack.

We have no confirmed release date from Konami so far.

But looking at past editions of PES, we would assume that the data pack will drop at some point in mid to late October.

We think a date around Thursday, October 22 is a realistic prediction.

What to expect in Data Pack 2.0

As we are yet to have the data pack officially confirmed, we can’t say for sure what will feature.

But again, going off past editions of PES, there are a few areas which we are sure Konami will look to crack down on.

Leagues & Team Licenses

Konami has done a very good job of picking up some brand new exclusive licensed teams for their 2021 Season Update – including Serie A giants AS Roma.

GIALLOROSSI! AS Roma join Juventus as an exclusive partner for PES

They have also added a number of new clubs to their game – the likes of Rangers and Celtic are included – so could we see some more added in the near future?

The Italian Serie B was added in last years Data Pack 2.0 launch and there have been rumours that Lazio may be the latest Italian side to link up with Konami.

New Legends

Konami’s rivals EA have made big waves with their ICONs as they announced the ratings for all 100 footballing greats that will feature in their upcoming title.

BEND IT LIKE! Beckham features in PES 2021

PES has some pretty big names of their own – Ronaldinho, David Beckham and Romario to name a few – but could we see even more added in the next update?

Player Faces

It’s an inevitability that we will see some new player faces make their way to PES in the Data Pack 2.0 update, but who will they be?

PES 2020! New faces are expected again this year

Alphonso Davies, Kevin Mbabu and Teemu Pukki were some of the players who saw their faces updated in the 2.0 update last year after impressive starts to their campaigns.

With plenty of football to be played before the expected update next month, who will be the players to make their faces known?

