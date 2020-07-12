PES 2021 Season update CONFIRMED: Details, Reddit Reactions, myClub, Price, Release Date, and more

It’s confirmed! A new update to Konami’s football title is on the way this year, but what does it include?

It looks like PES 2021 will be getting a season update this year!

In a bold move, Konami appears to have chosen to not release an entirely new game this year. Here’s everything we know so far.

A listing on the Microsoft store appeared to confirm that rather than getting an entirely new PES game, we’ll be getting something a little different this year.

It’s no secret that the pandemic has had an impact on the gaming industry, and this appears to be one of the reasons we’re not seeing a ‘new’ PES game this time around.

Let’s take a look at what the PES 2021 Season Update includes.

Special Anniversary Price

The store listing states that the update will be at a special anniversary price! We don’t know what that price is just yet, but we may find out very soon indeed.

PACKED! The update looks set to have quite a few additions

The PES 2021 Season Update doesn’t look to provide any new innovations in gameplay. However, it does have various team and player updates for the new season.

It also comes with the UEFA EURO 2020 mode!

Play as some of the biggest clubs

The update includes some major clubs, such as the German champions FC Bayern München, Spanish champions FC Barcelona, global giants Manchester United and exclusive PES partner Juventus!

myClub

Time to create your ultimate team from scratch, and face off against real rivals around the world.

NICE VIEWS: PES always delivers on graphics

Matchday

Online PvP events, which are actually themed after real-life football rivalries and events.

Master League

Take the top spot of a football club and lead them to glory, in an immersive single-player mode.

Reddit Reactions

The news is just settling in, however, the passionate Reddit community is already voicing their thoughts on the update.

One user claims that the update may split the PES community, as they appear to believe that some PES players would prefer not to pay for an update.

On one thread, it appears that a concern is that the update may reset their myClub progress. However, other users believe that starting from scratch is the point of myClub!

As of yet, there hasn’t been any official release date announced, but rest assured we’ll let you know as soon as we hear!

For everything PES 2021, make sure to check back in with us.