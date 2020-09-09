PES 2021 COUNTDOWN – Latest News, Release Date, Pre-Order, Price, Ratings, Licenses, Option Files & more

With just a week away from release, make sure you know all the details ahead Konami’s new game.

The PES 2021 Season Update will be available next week, and we can’t wait!

Stay up to date with all the latest information right here.

Latest News – Xbox Announce Next Gen Release

Xbox has revealed the price for the brand-new Xbox Series S at a very reasonable $299.

They have also announced that the highly anticipated Xbox Series X will cost $499.

SLICK! The Xbox Next Gen consoles look awesome

You can get your hands on the new consoles from Tuesday, 10 November.

Pre-order starts from Tuesday, 22 September, so make a note of that date.

The PES 2021 Season Update will be released next week, on Tuesday, 15 September 2020.

This means there are just six days to wait until the new season!

Pre-Order

PES 2021 Season Update will cost just £24.99 / $29.99 and is available on PS4, Xbox One and PC (Steam)!

PRE-ORDER PES 2021 HERE

Alternatively, you can pre-order a special Club Edition which will set you back £29.99 / $34.99.

Ratings

We are set to find out the FIFA 21 ratings soon, but we already know some of the PES 2021 ratings!

A handful of players from clubs such as Barcelona, Bayern and Juventus have been revealed to us, with Lionel Messi the highest rated so far!

GOAT! Lionel Messi will be the highest rated player on PES 2021

Check out more about the PES 2021 ratings here.

Licenses

Over the past few weeks, Konami has revealed loads of official partner clubs ahead of PES 2021.

Most recently, Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers have been announced as fully licensed ahead of the new game.

FORTRESS! The stadiums already look incredible so we can’t wait to see them on the Next Gen consoles

Not only will these clubs have fully licensed players and kits, their stadiums will also be available too!

Option File

An option file, or patch, is created by an independent party, and can be downloaded on the game to add items that are missing.

Games such as PES and Football Manager can have option files added to them to bring the kits, crests and branding they do not have the licence for.

Check out more about PES 2021 Option Files here.

