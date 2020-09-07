PES 2021 Barcelona Ratings REVEALED – Messi, Suarez, Griezmann & more

The past couple of months have been difficult for Barcelona, but can new manager Ronald Koeman turn the Catalan giants around?

With PES 2021 Season Update just days away, Konami has revealed some of Barcelona’s ratings on the new game. Check them out below?

Lionel Messi – 94

It looks like Lionel Messi is staying at Barcelona for at least one more season!

GOAT! The best PES 2021 has to offer

After a turbulent couple of months, the Argentine looks set to remain with the Catalan giants. Messi will receive a 94 rating on PES 2021 and remain the best player on the game.

Antoine Griezmann – 88

After a fairly ordinary start to life at Barca, can New manager Ronald Koeman get the best out of Antoine Griezmann?

FIREPOWER! Can Griezmann hit top form this season

The French World Cup winner remains a top-class player on PES 2021 with an 88 OVR on the new game.

Marc-Andre ter Stegen – 89

In Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Germany have another elite goalkeeper for years to come!

SAFE HANDS! A reliable stopper on PES 2021

Regarded as one of the best in the world, ter Stegen’s 89 rating is identical to that of German counterpart Neuer on PES 2021.

Luis Suarez – 89

Another of Barcelona’s high-profile stars that could be on his way out.

ELITE! Suarez is a goal machine, but will he remain a Barcelona player

Luis Suarez has been strongly linked with a move to Juventus, but all we know for sure is that he will have an overall of 89 on PES 2021.

Gerard Pique – 87

A stalwart at the heart of the Barca defence, Gerard Pique has won it all during a glittering career.

SOLID AS A ROCK! Barca's giant centre back is a defensive titan

No longer at the peak of his powers, the 33-year-old will still boast an 87 OVR on PES 2021, keeping him among the best defenders on the game.

