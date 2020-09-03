[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PES

*BREAKING* PES 2021 Season Update Ratings Revealed!

The season update is right around the corner and now we have some confirmed ratings!

Tom Young by Tom Young Sep 3, 2020
PES 2021 Ratings 2

We’re less than two weeks away from the launch of PES 2021!

The Season Update will drop on Tuesday, September 15 and we now have some confirmed ratings!

Contents hide
1 Ratings Revealed!
2 Arsenal

Ratings Revealed!

The team at Konami have begun releasing their ratings for the upcoming title, starting with their official partner clubs!

READ MORE: PES 2021 Licences

We don’t have any full squads as of yet – with Konami opting to release ratings in small chunks – and they’ve begun with their North London partner.

Expect plenty more ratings to be revealed over the coming days, but for now, here are all the confirmed ratings for PES 2021!

Arsenal

First up is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Fresh off the back of a Community Shield win over Liverpool, the FA Cup holders will be looking for a big improvement in the league after a disappointing 8th place finish last season.

Screenshot 2020 09 03 at 12 20 22
NEW FACE! There’s an updated face for Bellerin!

We don’t have the full squad as of yet, but we do have confirmed ratings for five of their first-team stars.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the way for the Arsenal for another year, coming in as an 88 OVR. His fellow forward Alexandre Lacazette follows with an 84 OVR.

Here are all the Arsenal ratings we know so far:

  • Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 88 OVR
  • Alexandre Lacazette – 84 OVR
  • Granit Xhaka – 83 OVR
  • Hector Bellerin 82 OVR
  • Kieran Tierney – 80 OVR

Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal revival continues with a modest 83 OVR whilst their full-back pairing of Bellerin and Tierney come in at 82 and 80 OVR’s respectively.

READ MORE: PES 2021 SEASON UPDATE – Full Breakdown

Tom Young

Written by Tom Young

RealSport may receive a small commission if you click a link from one of our articles onto a retail website and make a purchase. For more information, see our Cookie Policy.

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon