BREAKING* PES 2021 Season Update Ratings Revealed!

The season update is right around the corner and now we have some confirmed ratings!

We’re less than two weeks away from the launch of PES 2021!

The Season Update will drop on Tuesday, September 15 and we now have some confirmed ratings!

Ratings Revealed!

The team at Konami have begun releasing their ratings for the upcoming title, starting with their official partner clubs!

We don’t have any full squads as of yet – with Konami opting to release ratings in small chunks – and they’ve begun with their North London partner.

Expect plenty more ratings to be revealed over the coming days, but for now, here are all the confirmed ratings for PES 2021!

Arsenal

First up is Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal.

Fresh off the back of a Community Shield win over Liverpool, the FA Cup holders will be looking for a big improvement in the league after a disappointing 8th place finish last season.

NEW FACE! There’s an updated face for Bellerin!

We don’t have the full squad as of yet, but we do have confirmed ratings for five of their first-team stars.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leads the way for the Arsenal for another year, coming in as an 88 OVR. His fellow forward Alexandre Lacazette follows with an 84 OVR.

Here are all the Arsenal ratings we know so far:

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 88 OVR

Alexandre Lacazette – 84 OVR

Granit Xhaka – 83 OVR

Hector Bellerin 82 OVR

Kieran Tierney – 80 OVR

Granit Xhaka’s Arsenal revival continues with a modest 83 OVR whilst their full-back pairing of Bellerin and Tierney come in at 82 and 80 OVR’s respectively.

