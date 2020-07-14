PES 2021 Option File: How to access all of the official club kits, names, stadiums, badges, licensed leagues & broadcast packages on PS4, PC & Next-Gen

The lack of licenses can be a bit off putting. Here’s how you can counter that.

It’s getting to that time of year again, where football gamers have that tough decision to make, will it be FIFA 21 or Pro Evolution Soccer 2021?

The decision gets tougher and tougher each year as the two big rivals try to one up each other when it comes to exclusives, new features and everything in between.

Now one thing that has often been a stumbling block for making that decision is the fact the PES don’t have all of the official clubs, nor do they have all of the kits, badges, stadiums etc.

Whilst they don’t ready installed into the game, it is possible to access all of these things via an option file, which is currently accessible on both the PS4 and PC.

What is an option file?

An option file, or patch, is created by an independent party, and can be downloaded on the game to add items that are missing. Games such as PES and Football Manager can have option files added to them to bring the kits, crests and branding they do not have the licence for.

Will we see the option file available on PES 2021?

We won’t know until the game is released, but taking past editions of PES into account, we would say it’s safe to assume that the option file transfer will be available in the upcoming edition of the Konami title

What platforms is the option file available on?

Currently, you can download an option file for PES 2020 on PlayStation 4 and PC. Due to the inability to transfer files off a USB drive on Xbox One, you are not able to add the licenses to that particular console.

There is no confirmation currently as to whether you will be able to download these option files onto either of the NextGen consoles. However, we would assume that the PS5 will support the option file.

How to download the option file

Now obviously PES 2021 isn’t out yet – we have earmarked September 18th as a likely date for the release – so for now, here is the information for how to download it on Konami’s current title: PES 2020.

On your computer, look for an option file through your browser. PES World provide option files for each league (pesworld.co.uk/ps4-downloads) with PES Patch also rolling out downloads (pes-patch.com/category/pes-2019-patch).

PS4 Instructions

Download the file you want and put the files in a folder named WEPES on a USB device, and plug it into your console.

Turn on the console and load up PES 2020.

Head over to the Extras tab and then click Edit. Scroll down to Import/Export and accept the Data Import Precautions.

To first download the correct competition packages, head to ‘Import Competition’, and all the files should appear.

You can either select the individual ones you want or select all by pressing square. Confirm, and ignore the Advanced Settings by pressing OK.

Once this has downloaded, repeat the process for ‘Import Team’.

Now that you are all done, you can use the new teams and kits on all online game modes, including MyClub.

PC Instructions

Download the option file (.rar file) and extract it using a file extractor program such as 7-Zip.

Open the new folder and copy the file named WEPES into the Pro Evolution Soccer 2020 files. This will be under Documents > Konami > Pro Evolution Soccer 2020.

Fire up PES 2020, head to the Extras tab and then Edit. Go to Data Management, Import/Export and Import Team.

Select all and confirm. Repeat the process for Import Competition.

All the crests and kits will be available for you to use in Exhibition and all offline game modes.

