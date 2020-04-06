[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
PES

*BREAKING* PES 2020 Mobile: Update v4.4.0 arrives this week

We were treated to two updates in March and now the first patch of April is coming to handheld devices.

Phil Pangalos by Phil Pangalos Apr 6, 2020
pes 2020 mobile update messi

After being treated to two updates in March, PES mobile fans will be delighted to hear that yet another update is arriving this week.

PES tweeted recently, confirming that the new patch will arrive to handheld devices on Thursday, 9 March.

Keep reading to find out more about update v4.4.0.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Check out the latest PES 2020 news now! 
 

Update v4.4.0 Release date

As we’ve said, Konami’s latest update arrives on Thursday, 9 April 2020 and will be approximately 1.6GB.

What’s in Update v4.4.0

Konami recently tweeted from the official PES Twitter, confirming that the new update is on the way.

Although any specific details of the new update are yet to be announced, Konami has once again confirmed that there will be a reward for users who download the update within the first few days of its release.

pes mobile update v4 4 0
TIME TO WARM UP: The new update will on Thursday, 9 April 2020

The PES 2020 Mobile statement read: “As a show of appreciation for your continued support, all users that download the v4.4.0 update by 23:59 (UTC) on 12/04/2020 and open the Inbox will receive a “Black Ball” Special Agent”.

We will cover any further info on the latest PES 2020 Mobile update, so stay tuned.

It’s also worth noting that this likely means that the next Data Pack is on the way for the full PES 2020 game.

Phil Pangalos

Written by Phil Pangalos

First Console: GameBoy Color / Favourite Game: Assassin's Creed: Brotherhood / Currently playing: UFC 3

