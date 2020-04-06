BREAKING* PES 2020 Mobile: Update v4.4.0 arrives this week

We were treated to two updates in March and now the first patch of April is coming to handheld devices.

After being treated to two updates in March, PES mobile fans will be delighted to hear that yet another update is arriving this week.

PES tweeted recently, confirming that the new patch will arrive to handheld devices on Thursday, 9 March.

Keep reading to find out more about update v4.4.0.

As we’ve said, Konami’s latest update arrives on Thursday, 9 April 2020 and will be approximately 1.6GB.

Konami recently tweeted from the official PES Twitter, confirming that the new update is on the way.

Although any specific details of the new update are yet to be announced, Konami has once again confirmed that there will be a reward for users who download the update within the first few days of its release.

TIME TO WARM UP: The new update will on Thursday, 9 April 2020

The PES 2020 Mobile statement read: “As a show of appreciation for your continued support, all users that download the v4.4.0 update by 23:59 (UTC) on 12/04/2020 and open the Inbox will receive a “Black Ball” Special Agent”.

READ MORE: Absolutely everything you need to know about PES 2021

We will cover any further info on the latest PES 2020 Mobile update, so stay tuned.

It’s also worth noting that this likely means that the next Data Pack is on the way for the full PES 2020 game.

READ MORE: All the updates in PES 2020 Data Pack 5.0