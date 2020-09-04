PES 2021 Bayern Munich Ratings REVEALED – Lewandowski, Neuer, Sane & more

Konami are back with another rating reveal and this time we’re looking at the reigning Bundesliga Champions!

Konami has been drip-feeding PES 2021 ratings for their partner clubs over the last few days and now it’s Bayern Munich’s turn.

Keep reading to see the new overall ratings for five of Bayern’s best!

Manuel Neuer – 89

He might be 34 years old, but Manuel Neuer is still considered as one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

SWEEPER KEEPER: The German goalie is renowned for coming off his line

The German shot-stopper has maintained his 89 overall rating from PES 2020, which only seems fair considering Bayern conceded the least goals in the Bundesliga last season.

Alphonso Davies – 82

Alphonso Davies had another fantastic season for Bayern, making 46 appearances in all competitions at just 19 years of age!

WONDERKID: Davies overall rating has been boosted by five points

Therefore, it’s no surprise that the Canadian yongster has seen his overall rating boost by five overall points to 82.

Leroy Sane – 86

Leroy Sane showed just how good he could become at Man City, but was unlucky to be ruled out for the majority of last season with an injury.

IN-SANE: The ex-Man City winger has big expectations to live up to

The German winger has now made the move to Bayern, where he has high expectations to live up to – especially if his 86 overall PES 2021 rating is to go by!

READ MORE: PES 2021 – Juventus Ratings Revealed!

Robert Lewandowski – 92

Robert Lewandowski managed a whopping 55 goals and 10 assists in all competitions for Bayern last season, netting 34 times in the Bundesliga!

PROLIFIC POLE: Lewandowski scored 34 goals in the Bundesliga last season

As a result, the Polish striker has seen his PES rating improve to 92 overall, which is sure to terrify any opposition defences.

Thomas Muller – 86

Thomas Muller might be 30 years old, but that doesn’t mean he’s slowing down anytime soon, coming in with a rating of 86.

Muller often operates behind Lewandowski as a second striker and as a result, he contributed 21 Bundesliga assists last season, as well as his eight goals.

READ MORE: Everything we know about PES 2021