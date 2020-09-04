BREAKING* PES 2021 Juventus Ratings REVEALED – Ronaldo, Bonucci, Ramsey & more

How will CR7 shape up against Messi? Konami shows off the Old Lady’s key men ahead of release.

It’s PES 2021 ratings reveal time, with Juventus the second partner club to see their ratings reveal after Arsenal.

We take you through the players revealed so far from the Old Lady.

Cristiano Ronaldo – 93

The highest-rated player on the game… so far – it looks as if Cristiano Ronaldo has been docked one overall point, despite his best season yet for Juve.

SO FAR SO GOOD – How will CR7’s rating compare to Lio Messi’s?

The Portuguese netted 37 goals last term, and despite his 93 rating, we still expect Barca’s Lionel Messi to overtake him.

Wojciech Szczesny – 87

Replacing Gianluigi Buffon in the goalkeeper spot at Juve was always going to be a tough task, but Wojciech Szczesny has done his mentor proud.

SAFE HANDS – Szczesny sees his rating improve by one

The Pole has come on leaps and bounds since his Arsenal days, and there’s few players the Turin faithful would have in his place.

Matthijs de Ligt – 86

After a sticky first season at the Allianz Stadium, it’s s surprise to see Matthijs de Ligt be the club’s highest rated defender, but perhaps Konami are suggesting his rating off the Dutchman’s sky-high potential.

THE FUTURE IS NOW – The sky is the limit for the Dutcman

Still just 21, and with Giorgio Chiellini’s and Leonardo Bonucci’s best days behind them – expect De Ligt to play an even bigger role this year.

Leonardo Bonucci – 85

Juve’s vice-captain defensive lynchpin, Leonardo Bonucci is as solid as they come in Serie A.

ENFORCER – Bonucci will still be a key performer aged 33

The centre back may have left for AC Milan for a season two years ago, but his heart his has always been in Turin.

Aaron Ramsey – 83

Given the amount of midfield options at Juventus last season, Aaron Ramsey can hold his head high that he made 35 appearances in his maiden season in Italy.

WELSH WIZARD – Can Ramsey lock down a starting spot this season?

Rumours of a move away have already commenced, but learning under new manager and midfield maestro Andrea Pirlo could see the Welshman experience a renaissance as he approaches 30.

