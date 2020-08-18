*BREAKING* Flamengo Confirmed for PES 2021!
One of Brazil’s premiere clubs is returning this year for PES, and it’s a huge grab for the roster!
With heavy competition in the football gaming market, games signing agreements with big clubs is a huge deal.
In the most recent news in this area, PES 2021 have confirmed that Flamengo have continued their agreement for this year’s game.
The Brazilian club have a long and storied history in the sport, and their future can be decided by players in PES 2021!
You can check out the announcement video for the partnership below:
And as always, stay tuned for all our coverage of PES 2021 as we approach launch day!