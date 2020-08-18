[recent_post_carousel limit="16" autoplay="false" recent_post_slider dots="false" show_category_name="false" show_date="false" show_content="false" media_size="boombox_image360x270" show_author="false"]
*BREAKING* Flamengo Confirmed for PES 2021!

One of Brazil’s premiere clubs is returning this year for PES, and it’s a huge grab for the roster!

by Brandon Ridgely Aug 18, 2020
PES 2021 Flamengo Returns

With heavy competition in the football gaming market, games signing agreements with big clubs is a huge deal.

In the most recent news in this area, PES 2021 have confirmed that Flamengo have continued their agreement for this year’s game.

flamengo kit data pack 6 0 pes 2020
READY FOR BATTLE: Flamengo is a dangerous squad on the pitch

The Brazilian club have a long and storied history in the sport, and their future can be decided by players in PES 2021!

You can check out the announcement video for the partnership below:

And as always, stay tuned for all our coverage of PES 2021 as we approach launch day!

Written by Brandon Ridgely

US Editor, but I cover a bit of everything. Current favorite games: NBA 2K20, MLB The Show 20, EA Sports UFC 3.

