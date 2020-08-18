BREAKING* Flamengo Confirmed for PES 2021!

One of Brazil’s premiere clubs is returning this year for PES, and it’s a huge grab for the roster!

With heavy competition in the football gaming market, games signing agreements with big clubs is a huge deal.

READ MORE: PES 2021 Real Madrid: Will the Spanish giants be a licensed partner?

In the most recent news in this area, PES 2021 have confirmed that Flamengo have continued their agreement for this year’s game.

READY FOR BATTLE: Flamengo is a dangerous squad on the pitch

The Brazilian club have a long and storied history in the sport, and their future can be decided by players in PES 2021!

READ MORE: PES 2021 Stadiums: Licenses, Latest News, Sao Paulo & more

You can check out the announcement video for the partnership below:

We are super excited to announce that our Partnership with @Flamengo extends for #PES2021! ????⚫️



Pre-order your copy now: https://t.co/bKaOHCcgKC pic.twitter.com/ybIAPbTtUf — eFootball PES (@officialpes) August 18, 2020

And as always, stay tuned for all our coverage of PES 2021 as we approach launch day!