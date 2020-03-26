Nintendo Direct Mini: March 2020 Announcement - Xenoblade Chronicles, Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sword & Shield DLC, Metroid 4 & more

Nintendo fans have been waiting on an announcement of a Nintendo Direct live stream ever since E3 2020 was cancelled.

Several notable sources in the past week have given us the impression that some form of an update was coming.

This week even more sources have pointed to a Nintendo Direct live stream on 26 March, but we still heard nothing.

That is until the Nintendo Direct Mini dropped at 2 pm (GMT) on official Nintendo social channels, putting all the doubters to shame.

The Nintendo Direct Mini for March 2020 revealed news on the Xenoblade Chronicles remake as well as Bravely Default 2.

We were really hoping for something big in terms of a Breath of the Wild 2 update, but we will undoubtedly see one soon.

Nintendo Switch News

One of the big announcements from today's Nintendo Direct Mini is the reveal of the Xenoblade Chronicles remake release date.

Xenoblade Chronicles Remake

Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will be coming to the Nintendo Switch on 29 May.

A free trial for Nintendo Switch exclusive Arms was also announced while a demo for Bravely Default 2 has also become available to download today.

Elsewhere the Nintendo Direct Mini announcement also revealed more on the upcoming Pokemon Sword and Shield DLC.

What's in store for 2020?

Many Zelda fans will be upset to not have heard anything new about the Breath of the Wild sequel, but a lot of information has emerged this week that is keeping us hopeful.

Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2

If there is one game that fans are certain will make an appearance on the next Nintendo Direct broadcast this year its Breath of the Wild 2.

HOUSE OF MARIO: We hope that Nintendo has a thing or two up their sleeves for the live stream

The rumours and speculation have transcended into certainties at this point as this is one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises after all, and there haven’t been any significant updates since the trailer dropped at E3 in 2019.

It’s almost certain that Nintendo will drop an extended trailer, or if we are really lucky some footage of the gameplay of Breath of the Wild 2 so we can get more of a feel for how the game will pan out.

Nintendo know Zelda’s worth to their company and the legion of fans the franchise has around the world, so they are not going to want to disappoint by not doing something special for the next Nintendo Direct broadcast.

Mario Kart 9

Mario Kart fanatics will be very pleased to know that there a number of rumours circulating around the internet about the debut of Mario Kart 9 on the Nintendo Switch hitting shelves as early as 2020.

RIDING THE BUZZ: Will the momentum of the fans propel Mario Kart 9 forward?

Although nothing has been confirmed by Nintendo themselves, this hasn’t stopped the buzz and fans speculating about the potential of a Mario Kart 9.

After all, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still a major bestseller amongst Switch games so it seems like Nintendo will wait a bit longer to release the next Mario Kart title.

It’s unfortunate news for fans of the racing franchise but it shouldn’t be long before we see Mario Kart 9 accelerating its way onto the Nintendo Switch.

In the meantime, we can always speculate about how the game will look and what features it will contain to lull the Mario Kart blues.

Pikmin 4

The classic Gamecube game Pikmin spawned a much loved franchise amongst Nintendo fans and it’s gorgeous graphics and unique gameplay make it a very appealing game.

EYE CANDY: The gorgeous scenery make Pikmin a very appealing game.

The last Pikmin title Pikmin 3 was released in 2013 on the Wii U which has left many fans of the franchise wondering when they will see the next instalment.

The release date continues to be a mystery but very strong hints and rumours circulating at the moment suggest it will finally make some kind of appearance in a Nintendo Direct broadcast this year.