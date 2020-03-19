MLB The Show 20: Diamond Dynasty guide – how to earn stubs, Showdown, Conquest, Battle Royale, Moments, Events, & more

Nintendo

Nintendo Direct: What we want to see – Breath of the Wild 2, Pikmin, Bayonetta 3 & more

The next Nintendo Direct should be soon, but its contents is still a mystery. What do we want to see?

Alana Robson by Alana Robson Mar 19, 2020
nintendo direct what we want zelda mario bayonetta

The cancellation of E3 2020 has caused a void of uncertainty. It has left Nintendo fans wondering what is going to happen next.

It’s a certainty that a series of Nintendo Direct broadcasts will be released to fill the void and keep us updated with the latest news.

The only question that remains is what will be in it. Which games will Nintendo feature? We’ve already had an Indie World stream with a lot of games.

NOW WATCH BELOW: Nintendo has one hell of a year planned for 2020!
 

Contents hide
1 NOW WATCH BELOW: Nintendo has one hell of a year planned for 2020!
2 Nintendo Direct for Breath of the Wild 2?
3 Updates on this year’s releases
4 New Mario game?
5 Games that should make an appearance

Nintendo Direct for Breath of the Wild 2?

The next Nintendo release is rumoured to drop around 26 March and most expect Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 and Metroid Prime 4 are set to make an appearance.

nitendo direct zelda
OH HELL YEA: These classic franchises are the backbone of Nintendo

This news could not have come at a better time for Nintendo fans who have been waiting what feels like a lifetime for a Nintendo Direct which features more than one game.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about Animal Crossing

And it doesn’t get much better than updates and potentially new gameplay footage of some of Nintendo’s most loved franchises.

Updates on this year’s releases

It wouldn’t be a Nintendo Direct without showcasing an upcoming release for Nintendo, and there hasn’t been one since the previous Nintendo Direct on Animal Crossing: New Horizons in February.

There are many rumours circulating in the Nintendo world at the moment and some of them are almost too good to be true.

Alongside the rumours that new material will be shown about Metroid Prime 4 and Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, there are also rumours going around about a host of Nintendo titles.

New Mario game?

These include multiple new Mario titles including a sequel to the Gamecube classic Super Mario Sunshine.

super mario sunshine
LITTLE KNOWN GEM: This game deserves a sequel

If this turns out to be true and Nintendo are truly developing a Super Mario Sunshine 2 it would be a dream come true for fans who have been waiting for a sequel for over a decade.

Games that should make an appearance

There are a variety of fantastic franchises that really should make an appearance on an upcoming Nintendo Direct broadcast in a dream scenario but have little rumours about them so far.

It has been seven years since Nintendo have released a Pikmin title, and it has yet to see a Pikmin title make its way onto the Nintendo Switch.

Pikmin 4
PIKMIN 4: Will we see a new Pikmin title on the Switch in 2020?

Being able to play a Pikmin game on the Nintendo Switch would be an incredible experience with it’s enhanced graphics and unique style of gameplay and would be a very welcome addition to the Switch.

Pikmin 4 was, of course, absent from E3 2019 despite a lot of expectations it should have been there so it doesn’t seem so out of the ordinary that Pikmin 4 will make an appearance on a Nintendo Direct broadcast this year.

READ MORE: Best offers in PlayStation Mega March sale

Another game that really should make an appearance is Bayonetta 3. There has been very little news about this series since as far back as 2017 and more updates on this slashing classic are sorely needed.

It has been confirmed that the game is making its way onto the Nintendo Switch but so far it’s a mystery to when the game will actually drop, making it a potential surprise reveal in a Nintendo Direct this year.

Alana Robson

Written by Alana Robson

First console: SNES/ Favourite Game: Elder Scrolls: Skyrim / Currently playing: Judgement

