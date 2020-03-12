Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2, cheat sheet, Meowscles, overtime, challenges and more!

Fortnite Week 4 Challenges: Chapter 2 Season 2,...

Doom Eternal launch trailer: Rip & tear your way to glory

Doom Eternal launch trailer: Rip & tear yo...

FIFA 20: 91 Antonio Valencia Libertadores Player Review

FIFA 20: 91 Antonio Valencia Libertadores Playe...

E3 2020 Cancelled: Next-gen consoles to be delayed?

E3 2020 Cancelled: Next-gen consoles to be dela...

E3 2020 cancelled: Nintendo Direct to showcase Breath of the Wild 2?

E3 2020 cancelled: Nintendo Direct to showcase ...

PES 2020: EUROs update DLC – Release date, teams, kits, licences, stadiums, esports tournament & more

PES 2020: EUROs update DLC – Release date...

GTA Online: Weekly Update Patch Notes – 12/5 content, triple payouts, new podium prize, discounts & more

GTA Online: Weekly Update Patch Notes – 1...

GTA Online Weekly Update: 12/5 content – 3x Payout for Deadline, MK2 on sale, new podium vehicle & more

GTA Online Weekly Update: 12/5 content – ...

*WATCH* Australian Grand Prix prediction & preview: Grid, race news, qualifying, where to watch, McLaren withdrawal, coronavirus, TV times, start time & more

*WATCH* Australian Grand Prix prediction &...

E3 2020 Cancelled: Now what for Microsoft, next-gen, Nintendo, Ubisoft, & more

E3 2020 Cancelled: Now what for Microsoft, next...

EA Play 2020: After E3 is EA’s showcase next to be cancelled?

EA Play 2020: After E3 is EA’s showcase n...

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 17 March patch – Release date, time, expected content, Rank Rewards, patch notes, discounts, list & more

Red Dead Online Weekly Update COUNTDOWN: 17 Mar...

MotoGP 20 Managerial Career: Release date, trailer, teams, PS4, Xbox, Switch & more

MotoGP 20 Managerial Career: Release date, trai...

Call of Duty Warzone: How to Win, My experience, opinion, gameplay and more!

Call of Duty Warzone: How to Win, My experience...

Fortnite Champion Series: All Confirmed Duos! – Bugha, Benjy, Tfue and More!

Fortnite Champion Series: All Confirmed Duos! &...

FIFA 20 TOTW 26 LIVE: Countdown, Reveal, Delay, release time, leaks, news & more

FIFA 20 TOTW 26 LIVE: Countdown, Reveal, Delay,...

Nintendo

E3 2020 cancelled: Nintendo Direct to showcase Breath of the Wild 2?

The Japanese company were planning big things for the LA expo. So what do they do now?

Alana Robson by Alana Robson Mar 12, 2020
nintendo breath of the wild 2 botw e3 2020

So E3 2020 has been cancelled due to concerns about Coronavirus, which leaves game developers like Nintendo having to react.

The virus has been causing havoc with various gaming events around the world and has now struck the biggest expo of them all.

This has lead to the big game companies such as Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft and most notably Nintendo having to come up with new ways to keep their fans up-to-date with the latest releases.

However, Nintendo have one game that they could dominate the summer with if they drop a trailer, or even a dedicated Nintendo Direct…

NOW WATCH BELOW: Nintendo has one hell of a year planned for 2020!
Contents hide
1 Nintendo Reacts to E3 2020’s cancellation
2 Plans for Nintendo Direct broadcasts
3 Nintendo statement
4 Nintendo Direct launch for Breath of the Wild 2?

Nintendo Reacts to E3 2020’s cancellation

For Nintendo fans this is heartbreaking news.

2020 is set to be Nintendo’s big year to breathe some life back into the Nintendo Switch console, with a string of highly anticipated releases such as Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2.

E3 2020 Cancelled Plans
E3 2020 CANCELLED: Concerns over large gatherings have forced E3 to cancel the event

The statement released by Nintendo regarding the E3 2020 cancellation is below:

“We”ll continue to be flexible and redirect our efforts to other ways of keeping our fans up to date about our activities and products. Because of the COVID-19 outbreak, large industry events may be untenable for the foreseeable future.

READ MORE: Gods & Monsters – Everything there is to know

But we are considering various ways to engage with our fans and will have more to share as the year continues.”

This may seem like a major setback for Nintendo at first, but there is no doubt that Nintendo won’t let down their fans and provide them with some kind of online broadcasts to keep fans in the know.

Plans for Nintendo Direct broadcasts

Mario
A BLOW FOR NINTENDO: Will there be light at the end of the tunnel?

So what will these broadcasts consist of?

At this moment no one knows for sure what Nintendo will release to fill the void caused by the lack of E3 2020 coverage, but going off the rumours it seems certain that Nintendo will release at least one Nintendo Direct broadcast.

READ MORE: FIFA 20 St. Patrick’s Day Event

It’s been a while since Nintendo did a Nintendo Direct broadcast on a selection of their games and fans are crying out for more.

The Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Direct broadcast in February was a fantastic showcase of one title but we need to see more, and it’s sorely needed if Nintendo want to keep up with momentum.

Nintendo statement

Nintendo Direct Mario
NINTENDO DIRECT: A much-needed broadcast to fill the void.

The latest rumours circulating are that Nintendo is putting the finishing touches to a Nintendo Direct set to be released very soon, with some insiders on Twitter such as Jeff Grubb saying it is set to drop in March:

“Its likely coming next week. That could change, pencil in March 18 (maybe March 19). It’ll have a number of third-party games along with whatever it shows to fill out its 2020 lineup.”

If this is true it could give Nintendo the lift they need to get out of the hole caused by the lack of E3 2020 and give fans the much-needed updates they crave.

Alongside this Nintendo Direct in March, it seems likely that Nintendo will also showcase something in June to coincide with Sony and Microsoft also releasing broadcasts but there is no set date confirmed yet.

Nintendo Direct launch for Breath of the Wild 2?

The next instalment of the Zelda franchise has been highly anticipated.

Fans were hoping to get a peak at Breath of the Wild 2. After all, it was at E3 last year that the first look trailer came out.

While other games companies will crowd the market around early June with updates and new announcements, the one that will cut through the noise most for Nintendo is something about Link’s next adventure.

If they wanted to make headlines and steal the spotlight from next-gen consoles, this would be the one.

Alana Robson

Written by Alana Robson

First console: SNES/ Favourite Game: Elder Scrolls: Skyrim / Currently playing: Judgement

  • MOST POPULAR
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon
© 2020 All Rights Reserved
RealSport Logo
Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Check our other Channels!

Facebook Instagram Twitter Linkedin TikTok Tik Tok icon

Cookies

We use cookies and similar technologies to help give you the best experience on our site. If you continue to use this site, we’ll assume that you’re happy to receive all cookies. More info about our cookies policy.