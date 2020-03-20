Breath of the Wild 2: Zelda fans could get a big update at Nintendo Direct

We haven’t been given a meaningful update on Zelda for a series of months now – could this be it?

Nintendo’s flagship title for 2020, Breath of the Wild 2, is likely to receive an absolutely massive update next week.

Nintendo gamers are gearing up for a whole horde of information to be revealed at two different events, mainly focusing on 2020 Switch games and the future.

Breath of the Wild 2 (BOTW 2) comes fresh off the back of a wildly successful prequel, which captured the imagination of the community and propelled the sales of the Nintendo Switch at launch in 2017.

Nintendo Direct

Nintendo is reportedly hosting a major event before the end of March, which would provide them with plenty of airtime to share news.

VentureBeat has backed the idea that Nintendo will be holding a Direct Event before the end of March, saying:

“Nintendo is deep into the process of putting the event together based on what I’ve heard. It has decided many of the third-party games it will include in the event.”

“So it’s definitely happening — and almost certainly before the end of March.”

Of course, we want to know as much as possible about BOTW 2, but there are allegedly two other projects in the works that haven’t been revealed, so this is potentially massive news!

There is also pressure from investors to see what is planned for the rest of the year, so expect big things!

2020 and beyond

Besides this Direct Event, Nintendo now has an E3 2020 sized hole in its events schedule, so there’s a good chance that Nintendo could host its E3 Live stream in June.

CO-OP: This screenshot taken from the trailer shows Zelda and Link side by side

There was a recent leak that surfaced, claiming that Breath of the Wild 2 will have a release date before the end of 2020.

If there was any truth to the leak, Nintendo will start sharing more news regarding its anticipated release.

Fans might eventually get an answer on the question of multiplayer co-op features, and a playable Zelda.

This would put Nintendo in contention with new competition from the PS5 and Xbox Series X, which are both expected to drop in the holiday period.

That’s all we have for now, but we will be back with updates as they drop!