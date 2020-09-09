NHL 21 Release Date: Xbox Series X Release Date, Early access, EA Play, news, updates & more

We've finally gotten our first looks at what's to come with NHL 21, including the Official Reveal Trailer.

Let's go over everything you should know so far.

Latest News - Xbox Series X Release Date Revealed

While NHL 21 won't have an Xbox Series X exclusive edition, it will be playable on Microsoft's next-gen powerhouse console.

Thanks to a new announcement, we finally know when the Xbox Series X will officially arrive!

The console will be out on 10 November, which means NHL 21 players will be able to play their game on next-gen consoles less than a month after release day.

Release Date

NHL 21 has an official release date of 16 October!

There will also be 3 days of Early Access for players pre-ordering the Deluxe or Great Eight Editions of the game.

Official Reveal Trailer

The first look at NHL 21 has gone live!

The Official Reveal Trailer has landed and given us a look at the cover star, Alexander Ovechkin.

EA Play

There is sure to be a 10 hour trial on EA Play too.

Both Madden 21 and FIFA games get this treatment, so NHL fans will get to try it first on EA Play.

No PS5 or Xbox Series X versions

NHL 21 will not be developed for next-gen consoles according to a development update from EA. This means the game will have no Xbox Series X or PS5 release.

CURRENT-GEN EXCELLENCE: NHL 21 is making a stand on current-gen quality over next-gen exclusive features

Instead EA is focusing on gameplay features for current-gen consoles PS4 and Xbox One.

NHL 21 will still be playable on next-gen consoles thanks to forward-compatibility.