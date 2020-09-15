header decal
FIFA 21 Fortnite Grand Theft Auto Madden 21 NBA 2K PES Consoles Reviews More
Back

NHL

15 Sep 2020

*BREAKING* NHL 21 Cover Star Alexander Ovechkin Rating Revealed

*BREAKING* NHL 21 Cover Star Alexander Ovechkin Rating Revealed

Ovechkin will be a huge threat on the ice this year, and we now know how scary his rating will be.

Jump To

NHL 21 is still working its way to release day, and its newest reveal is a big one.

NHL 21 Cover Star Rating Revealed Alexander Ovechkin 1

CAPTAIN: Ovechkin leads the Capitals as a dangerous 93 OVR in NHL 21

NHL 21 cover star Alexander Ovechkin's rating has been announced as a 93 OVR. This means Ovechkin will be a huge threat you will need to keep under control against the Washington Capitals.

READ MORE: NHL 21 Pre-Order NOW: Bonus Content, Early Access, Closed Beta & more

There are many reveals scheduled for NHL 21 before launch, but this one wasn't on the list.

nhl 21 update schedule

ROADMAP: These are the scheduled reveals to come for NHL 21

Based on the schedule, next up will be a gameplay reveal, so we should see the new game in action!

READ MORE: NHL 21 Editions: Great Eight, Deluxe, Content, Rewards & more

Realsport 101
Home F1FIFA 21ConsolesFortniteGrand Theft AutoMadden 21NBA 2KDealsFIFA
Flight SimulatorIndie GamesMoreNewsNext-GenOpinionPESStar WarsThe Legend of ZeldaThe Sims
Legal
Terms of Use Corporate Acceptable Use Media Inquiries
About Gfinity
Privacy Policy Contact Us Cookie Policy