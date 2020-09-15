BREAKING* NHL 21 Cover Star Alexander Ovechkin Rating Revealed

NHL 21 is still working its way to release day, and its newest reveal is a big one.
CAPTAIN: Ovechkin leads the Capitals as a dangerous 93 OVR in NHL 21
NHL 21 cover star Alexander Ovechkin's rating has been announced as a 93 OVR. This means Ovechkin will be a huge threat you will need to keep under control against the Washington Capitals.
There are many reveals scheduled for NHL 21 before launch, but this one wasn't on the list.
ROADMAP: These are the scheduled reveals to come for NHL 21
Based on the schedule, next up will be a gameplay reveal, so we should see the new game in action!
