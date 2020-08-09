FIFA 21 NEW ICON: Xavi, FUT trailer reveal, and more

A new legend will be appearing in the game, but who could be next? Here’s everything we know so far.

EA has announced yet another Icon for FIFA 21, and this time it’s an absolute legend of the sport.

Keep reading for everything you need to know, and also how and when to watch the FUT trailer!

New Icon announced for FIFA 21

Xavi is the third new Icon confirmed after Eric Catona and Petr Cech.

Xavi made over 500 appearances for Barcelona and has a staggering amount of wins to his name.

La Liga titles and Champions League trophies make up his impressive resume.

Will more Icons be revealed?

It’s unclear as of yet if more Icons will be revealed, however, we’d certainly like to see who else has made the cut.

The full FUT trailer will be coming out tomorrow at 11am ET / 4pm BST, which is sure to answer some of our burning questions!

You can watch it right here!

FIFA 21 will launch on current-gen consoles on Friday, 9 October 2020.

If you pre-order the FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition or Champions Edition you’ll be able to play from Tuesday, 6 October.

Those who are members of EA Access (Consoles) and Origin Access (PC) will get eight hours of gameplay available around two weeks before the game comes out.

The EA Access and Origin Access Play First Trials will start on Thursday, 1 October 2020.