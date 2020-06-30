Real Opinions: NBA 2K21 Career Mode could be the best yet with these changes

The game looks set to be a fantastic addition to a great series, but what could make this mode even better?

The hype surrounding the title is at an all-time high after the reveal of the first cover star! We take a look at some minor changes that we’d like to see in NBA 2K21‘s career mode, which could make all the difference!

NBA 2K21 MyCareer mode

Anyone who’s a fan of NBA 2K20 knows that career mode is certainly a highlight.

With many games focussing on bringing the experience online, 2K appears to provide a quality offline experience time and time again.

They even go so far as to have some huge names in both basketball and acting involved in the game. Last year saw Edris Elba and LeBron James! But, as ever, there is always room for improvement!

Rivals

With 2K’s next golfing sim, PGA Tour 2K21, you can actually gain rivals who you can go up against in various challenges.

There are rivals in every sport, and in basketball it’s no different! We’d love to see some of these rivalries come to life in-game either on or off the court.

Improved Half-time Interviews

In-game interviews are sometimes a little hit and miss in sporting titles. According to this Reddit page on the matter, one user mentions that they’d like to see the half-time interviews have more of an impact on the game itself.

“WE GIVE 110%, ALWAYS!” – You can give enthusiastic responses, but they don’t affect the game too much

The interviews are certainly short but sweet, and add a sense of realism to the game itself, however, there could be arguably more to be done to engage players.

Hand Size

One interesting point from fans on Reddit was to do with hand size, and the role it could have on gameplay.

Creating larger hands could have their advantages with control, however, small hands could improve shooting, for example.

Being able to make these seemingly minor changes is what creating your character is all about, so why not include this important attribute also?

Could we see NBA 2K21 try their ‘hand’ at this? We’ll have to wait and see!

GIVE US A HAND, WILL YA? Improved customisation would be a welcome addition to career mode



Better Practice Drills

According to some of the NBA 2K20 community, practice drills can be a little bit of a grind.

One particular drill involving 3 teams at a time, was seemingly seen as quite a slog!

It looks like players want to experience drills that help you get better at the game itself, rather than simply going through the motions.

We’re predicting there will be some exciting changes in this area of the game!

FEEL THE BURN! Practice makes perfect, but can be a grind at times

We are beyond excited to experience NBA 2K21, and we can’t wait to see what enhancements and improvements it’ll bring with it.

For everything NBA 2K21, and for all the latest news, be sure to check back in with us.

