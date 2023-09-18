There are so many exciting game modes in NBA 2K24, so it’s really challenging and time-consuming to play all of them. Still, MyCAREER proved to be the most popular among the 2K community, because it offers some fantastic features. The Park is one of them, and once you’ve created the MyPLAYER build, you can go straight to The Park and have fun. Read our NBA 2K24 The Park Guide and find all you need to know about it.

If you want to know how to change the camera in the park, take a look at our guide. Also, want to know everything about The Rec in NBA 2K24? We got you covered.

Now, let’s see what you can expect from The Park in NBA 2K24.

What is The Park?

We begin our NBA 2K24 The Park Guide with fundamentals. The Park is a single-player game mode that allows you to play online as the build you created in MyCAREER. It is a part of The City, a popular mode of NBA 2K24.

click to enlarge + 2 One of the courts in The Park

Although the fans weren’t happy with how The Park worked in previous 2K editions and upon the release of NBA 2K24, it seems that the latest update removed bugs and lags. Park matches are enjoyable competitions and a great opportunity for players to improve their abilities.

Even the ones who never experienced NBA 2K before, the gamers who enjoy the flavours of streetball will love The Park. Compete in the Park to unlock various useful items that will be extremely helpful on the in-game journey. Unique challenges cannot be found elsewhere, which is another reason to check out this game mode.

The Park game modes

When playing casual street basketball with friends or strangers, you can choose to play either 2v2, 3v3 or ball to 21 points. After each game, players earn VC which can be used to upgrade their MyPLAYER build. The amount of VC earned depends on the team's grade and winning bonuses. Even if you perform poorly, you can still earn around 100 VC, while a good performance can earn you over 400 VC.

There isn't much at stake in this game mode. If you're playing alone in the Park, it's better to choose the no squad court to avoid being kicked off by a team. If you don't enjoy playing against the CPU, you can jump straight into Park mode once you've built your player in MyCAREER.

There are three courts throughout The City to play streetball: Sunset Park, The Point, and The Yard, each comes with an increasing degree of difficulty. Also, there are bosses to beat on each of these courts. The courts come with an MC, DJ, and excited crowd.

The Park has its own progression system in which you have a chance to earn Takeover perks and improve MyPLAYER.

Best builds to dominate The Park

We continue our NBA 2K24 The Park Guide with the best builds to dominate The Park. We cover all positions and offer two builds for each, so you can choose your preferred one.

click to enlarge + 2 Build your player and dominate The Park

Best Center builds for The Park

Let’s start this part of our NBA 2K24 The Park Guide with the best center builds. Feel free to use this as inspiration to create your own unique player in the game by adjusting the settings to your liking.

Interior Scorer

Body Settings

Height: 7'3"

Weight: 289lbs

Wingspan: 8'1"

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 93

Driving Dunk: 45

Standing Dunk: 80

Post Control: 92

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

Three-Point Shot: 33

Free Throw: 53

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 68

Ball Handle: 43

Defense / Rebounding

Interior Defense: 72

Perimeter Defense: 40

Steal: 60

Block: 87

Offensive Rebound: 83

Defensive Rebound: 81

Physicals

Strength: 95

Vertical: 60

Stamina: 87

3-Level Threat

Body Settings

Height: 7'1"

Weight: 231lbs

Wingspan: 7'6"

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 77

Driving Dunk: 75

Standing Dunk: 80

Post Control: 85

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 86

Three-Point Shot: 79

Free Throw: 61

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 77

Ball Handle: 63

Speed with Ball: 56

Defense / Rebounding

Interior Defense: 77

Perimeter Defense: 66

Steal: 60

Block: 92

Offensive Rebound: 62

Defensive Rebound: 92

Physicals

Speed: 64

Acceleration: 57

Strength: 84

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 97

Best Power Forward builds for The Park

Also known as The Four, Power Forward usually has similar physical attributes to the Center, but he is faster and has better shooting and playmaking abilities.

2-Way 3PT Threat

Body Settings

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 215lbs

Wingspan: 6'11"

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 43

Driving Layup: 63

Driving Dunk: 75

Standing Dunk: 45

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 70

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: 63

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 77

Ball Handle: 80

Speed with Ball: 77

Defense / Rebounding

Interior Defense: 82

Perimeter Defense: 87

Steal: 85

Offensive Rebound: 76

Defensive Rebound: 80

Physicals

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 74

Strength: 78

Vertical: 74

Stamina: 97

Floor-Spacing Rebounder

Body Settings

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 234lbs

Wingspan: 7'5"

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 81

Driving Layup: 61

Driving Dunk: 75

Standing Dunk: 47

Post Control: 30

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 64

Three-Point Shot: 79

Free Throw: 63

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 82

Ball Handle: 47

Speed with Ball: 30

Defense / Rebounding

Interior Defense: 82

Perimeter Defense: 75

Steal: 91

Block: 92

Offensive Rebound: 70

Defensive Rebound: 92

Physicals

Speed: 80

Acceleration: 71

Strength: 90

Vertical: 86

Stamina: 96

Best Small Forward builds for The Park

A Small Forward is shorter than a PF and is working as an all-rounder on the court. In this NBA 2K24 The Park Guide, we reveal the two best SF builds for The Park.

Diming 3 & D Threat

Body Settings

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 197lbs

Wingspan: 7'6"

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 48

Driving Layup: 65

Driving Dunk: 80

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 69

Three-Point Shot: 78

Free Throw: 53

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 87

Ball Handle: 85

Speed with Ball: 75

Defense / Rebounding

Interior Defense: 61

Perimeter Defense: 93

Steal: 91

Block: 77

Defensive Rebound: 60

Physicals

Speed: 81

Acceleration: 77

Strength: 74

Vertical: 70

Stamina: 99

Diming Inside-Out Scorer

Body Settings

Height: 6'8"

Weight: 227lbs

Wingspan: 6'10"

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 71

Driving Layup: 80

Driving Dunk: 93

Standing Dunk: 45

Post Control: 92

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

Three-Point Shot: 85

Free Throw: 71

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 87

Ball Handle: 84

Speed with Ball: 75

Defense / Rebounding

Interior Defense: 60

Perimeter Defense: 53

Steal: 29

Defensive Rebound: 30

Physicals

Speed: 81

Acceleration: 73

Strength: 96

Vertical: 80

Stamina: 98

Best Shooting Guard builds for The Park

Usually the fastest player on the court and also the best shooter. Here are our best shooting guard builds.

3 & D Two Guard

Body Settings

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 187lbs

Wingspan: 6'6"

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 51

Driving Layup: 61

Driving Dunk: 50

Standing Dunk: 50

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 81

Three-Point Shot: 96

Free Throw: 71

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 76

Ball Handle: 81

Speed with Ball: 75

Defense / Rebounding

Interior Defense: 65

Perimeter Defense: 94

Steal: 91

Defensive Rebound: 61

Physicals

Speed: 84

Acceleration: 80

Strength: 55

Vertical: 54

Stamina: 99

Floor-Spacing Slasher

Body Settings

Height: 6'3"

Weight: 171lbs

Wingspan: 6'9"

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 48

Driving Layup: 72

Driving Dunk: 89

Standing Dunk: 46

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 76

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 77

Ball Handle: 92

Speed with Ball: 83

Defense / Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 75

Steal: 85

Defensive Rebound: 30

Physicals

Speed: 78

Acceleration: 87

Strength: 44

Vertical: 77

Stamina: 96

Best Point Guard builds for The Park

We conclude our NBA 2K24 The Park Guide with the best point guard builds for The Park.

Shot-Creating 3-Level Threat

Body Settings

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 181lbs

Wingspan: 6'8"

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 53

Driving Layup: 73

Driving Dunk: 86

Standing Dunk: 50

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 78

Three-Point Shot: 92

Free Throw: 71

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 70

Ball Handle: 93

Speed with Ball: 75

Defense / Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 75

Steal: 81

Defensive Rebound: 31

Physicals

Speed: 86

Acceleration: 89

Strength: 45

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 94

3PT Shot Hunter

Body Settings

Height: 6'6"

Weight: 180lbs

Wingspan: 6'9"

Attributes

Finishing

Close Shot: 54

Driving Layup: 74

Driving Dunk: 80

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot: 77

Three-Point Shot: 90

Free Throw: 67

Playmaking

Pass Accuracy: 73

Ball Handle: 93

Speed with Ball: 86

Defense / Rebounding

Perimeter Defense: 74

Steal: 91

Defensive Rebound: 30

Physicals

Speed: 82

Acceleration: 87

Strength: 45

Vertical: 75

Stamina: 89

We hope that our NBA 2K24 The Park Guide will help you to become a beast on the court.