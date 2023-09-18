The latest edition of the most popular basketball simulation is here. As expected, NBA 2K24 came with some new features and improvements in gameplay.

One of those improvements is surely The Rec. Fans love to play MyCAREER and build MyPLAYER, so they can enjoy numerous game modes in The City. Here, we present you the NBA 2K24 The Rec guide.

The Rec is a fun way to spend time between NBA games and to link with your friends. It will also help in increasing your XP and VC, which will come in handy when improving your build’s attributes.

Learn everything you need to know about The Rec, how to create the best builds and how to dominate the court.

What is The Rec?

We start our NBA 2K24 The Rec guide with the basics. The Rec is a 3v3 or 5v5 pickup game mode in NBA 2K24. You can team up with your friends and take on the opponents in this exciting mode.

2K developers listened to what the 2K community had to say in previous years, and in NBA 2K24, they introduced a “No Squads” option in The Rec. This option allows you to go solo and find the proper teammates, unlike the “Squads,” where you can get AI players or real players who will not pass the ball.

click to enlarge + 5 No Squads in the Rec

The Rec is all about the team, and it can be difficult to find people who actually know how to play team basketball. With No Squads, that problem should be solved, so you don’t have to play with random players anymore and get annoyed.

Another cool addition is that now you can talk in-game to the other team. Nothing can stop you from trash-talking to your opponents. So, with the latest improvements to The Rec, you can have more fun on the court without worrying about poor matchmaking.

The Rec in NBA 2K24 also comes with a new arena, crowd, and uniforms, such as the Lakers’ gold and purple jerseys that honour the late NBA legend Kobe Bryant.

click to enlarge + 5 The Rec is easy to find in The City

If you are new to this game and haven’t played The Rec before, let us explain to you how to find it. The Rec is a part of The City, which is a part of MyCAREER mode. The Rec is easy to locate. Just go to the Beach area and there you’ll see The Rec arena. Enter the arena and then choose the left door for Squads or the right for No Squads option.

Best builds for The Rec

We continue the NBA 2K24 The Rec guide with the best builds. Want to know what are the best builds for The Rec in NBA 2K24? You came to the right place because we will show you our three best builds.

For our first NBA 2K24 Rec build, we recommend a 6'1 point guard with excellent shooting, dribbling, perimeter defence, quick drops, a Zach Levine layup package, and 90 acceleration.

The second build is a smaller 6'6 lockdown with 99 still and 99 perimeter defense. This build can shoot exceptionally well and finish at the basket. The third and final build is a Stretch Glass Cleaner, which you don't want to miss.

1. Best guard build for The REC

For the point guard or shooting guard builds, we recommend leaving weight at 188, keeping the wingspan at 6'6, and choosing a defined body shape. When playing with this build in The Rec, you'll primarily be hunting for three-point shots, so you won't have many opportunities to drive to the basket.

click to enlarge + 5

However, quick drops, a competitive layup package, and badges like Giant Slayer on Hall of Fame, Fearless Finisher, Limitless Takeoff, and Acrobat will help you when you do drive.

Body Settings

Height - 6’1’’

Weight - 188 lbs

Wingspan - 6’6’’

Body Shape - Defined

Attribute Points

Finishing

Close Shot - 55

Driving Layup - 80

Driving Dunk - 80

Standing Dunk - 25

Post Control - 25

Mid-Range Shot - 80

Three-Point Shot - 92

Free Throw - 90

Pass Accuracy - 86

Ball Handle - 94

Speed with Ball - 79

Interior Defense - 27

Perimeter Defense - 87

Steal - 85

Block - 25

Offensive Rebound - 25

Defensive Rebound - 42

Speed - 80

Acceleration - 90

Strength - 37

Vertical - 60

Stamina - 90

Takeovers

1. Limitless Range

2. Negative Impact

2. Best forward build for The Rec

The lockdown build should be 6'6, 203 pounds, with a wingspan maxed out at 7'3”. As a lock, you'll primarily be playing on-ball defence and sitting in the corner, but you should still have a good driving dunk and layup for backdoor opportunities. Two lock badge takeovers are recommended.

Body Settings

Height - 6’6’’

Weight - 203 lbs

Wingspan - 7’3’’

Body Shape - Defined

Attribute Points

Finishing

Close Shot - 55

Driving Layup - 80

Driving Dunk - 80

Standing Dunk - 25

Post Control - 25

Shooting

Mid-Range Shot - 80

Three-Point Shot - 92

Free Throw - 90

Pass Accuracy - 86

Ball Handle - 94

Speed with Ball - 79

Defense/Rebounding

Interior Defense - 27

Perimeter Defense - 87

Steal - 85

Block - 25

Offensive Rebound - 25

Defensive Rebound - 42

Physicals

Speed - 80

Acceleration - 90

Strength - 37

Vertical - 60

Stamina - 90

Takeovers

Extreme Clamps Perimeter Badge Drop

3. Best PF/C build for The Rec

Let’s conclude this NBA 2K24 The Rec guide for the best builds with the power forward/center build. It is a versatile popper build that can finish around the basket, shoot spot-up shots, and play good defence.

click to enlarge + 5

This build should be 6′ 11″, 232 pounds, with a wingspan of 7'5. It also has good passing ability and can set screens with a gold Brick Wall badge.

Body Settings

Height - 6’11’’

Weight - 232 lbs

Wingspan - 7’5’’

Body Shape - Defined

Attribute Points

Finishing

Close Shot - 85

Driving Layup - 70

Driving Dunk - 75

Standing Dunk - 80

Post Control - 26

Mid-Range Shot - 70

Three-Point Shot - 85

Free Throw - 83

Pass Accuracy - 76

Ball Handle - 41

Speed with Ball - 25

Interior Defense - 80

Perimeter Defense - 75

Steal - 75

Block - 99

Offensive Rebound - 89

Defensive Rebound - 94

Speed - 75

Acceleration - 60

Strength - 86

Vertical - 70

Stamina - 90

Takeovers

Spot-Up Precision Limitless Range

How to dominate the court in The Rec

The final advice in our NBA 2K24 The Rec guide is how to dominate the court in The Rec. We will go with a point guard and how to become a Point God type of player, such as Chris Paul.

The most important thing is the organization. You have to determine what type of offence you’re most comfortable with. Whether is a pick-and-roll or a five-out offence, you have to know your teammates, who are the two best shooters on your team, and the one who is the most suitable for a pick-and-roll play.

Loading...

Communication is also vital, especially for a point guard. Call play actions and stay in contact with your teammates. The next thing is the icon passing. If you don’t use icon passing, you can’t run plays and play as a point guard at a high level.

click to enlarge + 5 Credit: GGRecon

Basketball IQ is crucial to understanding how the opponents play, how they set up their defence, and also to recognize the patterns throughout the game. You can’t read the game properly without a high IQ.

Last but not least is patience. Don’t run on the floor like a beheaded chicken. Take your time. It’s normal for a point guard to commit a turnover from time to time, but it’s important not to get frustrated. Remember, patience is a virtue.

We hope that our NBA 2K24 The Rec guide will help you become a superstar. For more guides and all the latest news about NBA 2K24, check out Realsport101.