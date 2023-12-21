Mamba Mode Activated: NBA 2K24 Kobe Bryant Edition 50% off now!

Jump into the digital court with NBA 2K24, now at a 50% discount

Now's your chance to start dunking digitally with NBA 2K24, available at an unbelievable 50% discount. Instead of the regular $69.99, it's yours for just $34.99. This fantastic offer is valid for both Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5, ensuring high-quality gaming on the most powerful consoles.

Dive into the Kobe Bryant edition of the game and relive the journey of a basketball legend. From his early days to becoming one of the all-time greats, this edition offers an immersive experience into Kobe's illustrious career.

MyTEAM, the popular card-collecting mode, lets you create your ultimate team and compete against others. Further personalize your experience by creating your own custom player, adding a unique touch to your gaming journey.

NBA 2K24 is not just about solo play. Challenge friends online or opt for cooperative gameplay. For those who prefer in-person gaming, offline modes are perfect for family time with partners, kids, or parents who share a love for basketball.

Explore our curated list of the best sports game deals for more exciting finds. You might discover great games at fantastic prices, perfect for holiday gifting. And don't forget to stay tuned for future exclusive deals on everything related to sports and fitness.

For more articles like this, take a look at our Affiliates and NBA 2K page.