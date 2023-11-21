In order to dominate the NBA 2K24 MyTEAM, you need the best player cards available. One of the best player cards you can have is surely The King James himself, and in this guide, we explain how to get Diamond LeBron James in NBA 2K24.

MyTEAM is a popular online game that offers fans a wide range of options to build their ideal team, featuring NBA legends, current champions, and rising stars. In the last few months, there have been many top-tier cards, but the upcoming Diamond LeBron James on 94 OVR will undoubtedly stand out from the rest.

Here is how to get the Diamond LeBron James card in NBA 2K24.

How to get Diamond LeBron James in NBA 2K24

To acquire this card, you'll need to complete The Majestic: King James set during the MyTEAM Majestic event. This set has 12 cards, and you must acquire 10 of them through Agendas or from Player and Pack Markets. The final two Diamond cards are Collection Rewards, which will be available on Nov. 17 and Nov. 22. The entire Majestic event culminates with the release of the LeBron James card.

The event takes place in four drops throughout November, with exclusive Majestic Cards for players to obtain until Season 3. These include a Ruby T.J. Warren, and an Emerald Darrell Armstrong, among others. Each card requires a specific challenge to unlock, making the journey to the Diamond LeBron James card a challenging one.

Diamond LeBron James Attributes in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM

The Diamond LeBron James card comes with the following attributes in NBA 2K24 MyTEAM:

Shooting/Scoring/Playmaking Attributes

Shot Close: 95

Shot Mid: 85

Shot 3pt: 88

Shot IQ: 50

Free Throw: 80

Offensive Consistency: 95

Driving Layup: 97

Standing Dunk: 80

Driving Dunk: 97

Draw Foul: 94

Post Moves: 84

Post Hook: 82

Post Fade: 86

Hands: 90

Speed with Ball: 95

Ball Handle: 87

Passing Accuracy: 90

Passing Vision: 70

Passing IQ: 85

Defense/Rebounding Attributes

Interior Defense: 90

Perimeter Defense: 90

Help Defense IQ: 82

Lateral Quickness: 93

Pass Perception: 90

Steal: 88

Block: 80

Defensive Consistency: 80

Offensive Rebound: 80

Defensive Rebound: 80

Athleticism

Speed: 96

Acceleration: 90

Vertical: 94

Strength: 90

Stamina: 98

Hustle: 85

Undoubtedly, a 94 Diamond LeBron James will be unstoppable in MyTEAM.

