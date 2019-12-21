NBA 2K20: Top five Miami Heat players to buy on MyTEAM – Butler, LeBron, Adebayo & more

The most surprising team in the NBA so far this campaign would have to be the Miami Heat.

Boosted by the return of former fan-favorite Jimmy Butler, the Heat currently sit second in the Eastern Conference with a record of 19-7 through their first 26 games of the campaign.

Whilst it may be a bit too early to start thinking about a fourth NBA Championship, the Heat faithful will certainly be enjoying what they are seeing so far this term.

They have had some serious talent turn out for them over the years too and you can pick up plenty of those former Heat favorites on NBA 2K20’s MyTEAM.

Here are the top five Heat players, both past and present, that you can pick up on MyTEAM today!

Jimmy Butler (OVR 95)

Card type: Moments of the Week

Position: SF / SG



Best stats: 97 hustle, 95 offensive consistency, 95 defensive consistency

Cost: 100k

The best Miami Heat player that you can pick up in MyTEAM currently is the Heat’s starman, Jimmy Butler.

Butler swapped Philadelphia in favor of a return to Miami in the off-season and has been one of the key men in this surprising early season form.

He received a Moments of the Week card in the seventh installment on 2K20 after dropping 37 points, six rebounds and four assists in the 93-112 loss to the Boston Celtics on December 4th.

If you want a player who can get it done on both ends of the court on a regular basis then look no further. 95 consistency in both offense and defense as well as some the athletic ability to get up and down the court quickly, Butler is the ultimate grafter.

LeBron James (OVR 94)

Card type: Spotlight



Position: SF / PF



Best stats: 99 overall durability, 98 shot IQ, 98 stamina



Cost: 200k

The man doesn’t really need any introduction, the widely disputed GOAT, LeBron James.

LeBron has performed to an insane level at each and every NBA franchise he has played at, but it was the move to Miami which drew the most attention.

James left hometown side Cleveland Cavaliers in favor of joining up with the likes of Dwayne Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami in search of that elusive first ring and he did just that, winning back to back titles in 2012 and 2013 whilst also being named the Finals MVP in both of those campaigns.

Athleticism was the key for LeBron in his Miami days and that is highlighted on this card with a huge 91 OVR in that department. His 93 rated speed and acceleration make him almost impossible to defend, especially when driving to the basket (96 driving layup and 90 driving dunk).

Bam Adebayo (OVR 92)

Card type: Moments of the Week



Position: C / PF



Best stats: 96 hustle, 95 defensive rebound, 95 hands



Cost: 10k

Another player who has been key to the Heat’s hot start this season is 22-year-old Bam Adebayo.

Like Butler, Adebayo has been putting in big performances night upon night and as a result sees himself awarded a 92 rated Moments of the Week card, his second MOTW of the year.

Adebayo came up big in the recent 135-121 overtime win against the Hawks, putting up a triple-double with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 11 assists as he looks more and more like an All-Star each day.

Those 11 rebounds certainly helped his rebounding rating which took a huge jump to a 95 OVR on this card, with a 94 rating in offensive rebounding and 95 defensive rebounding. His standing dunk is the best route to take in terms of scoring, with a 90 OVR in that trait.

