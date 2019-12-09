NBA 2K20: Top five LA Clippers available to buy on MyTEAM - Free, Leonard, George & more

They have played second fiddle in their own city for years, but that may be about to change.

The LA Clippers made a serious statement of intent in the off season by bringing not one but TWO All-Stars to the Staples Center in the form of Paul George and last seasons Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard.

They have had to sit back and watch their local rivals the LA Lakers dominate their city for years, but with the calibre of players donning the Clippers jersey this year, that elusive first title may not be far away.

They have had some serious talent in the past too, however, none of them collected a ring in LA. Here is the top five Clippers you can go out and purchase on MyTEAM today!

‘88 World B. Free (OVR 91)

Card type: LegacyPosition: PG / SGBest stats: 98 offensive consistency, 98 shot IQ, 95 stamina Cost: 15k

Despite the superstars in their current team, the best rated LA Clipper on NBA 2K20 is a star of the past, World B. Free.

Read More:﻿ NBA 2K20 Review: The best career mode you’ll play this yearFree never turned out for the Clippers in Los Angeles, instead for the San Diego Clippers, as they were known for six years between 1978-1984 prior to their move to LA. Free only spent two years in San Diego but earned an All-NBA Second Team appearance in his first and then an All-Star appearance in his second.

It’s all about scoring with Free. His 92 outside scoring attribute is broken down into 92 close, 92 mid and 93 three-pointshot, you will be able to nail down points from wherever on the court you please. He loves to showboat too, 95 rated in both flashy and alley-oop passing, you’ll create some highlight reel worthy moments should you opt for Free.

Kawhi Leonard (OVR 90)

Card type: Heat CheckPosition: SF / PFBest stats: 97 pick & roll defense IQ, 96 shot contest, 96 shot IQCost: 23k

One of the biggest stories of the off-season was where Kawhi Leonard would end up and if you’re a Clippers fan, you’ll be happy with the outcome.

Kawhi turned heads when he swapped San Antonio for Toronto in 2018, however few could have predicted how well it would turn out. A second NBA Championship and a second finals MVP later and Kawhi opted for Clippers as they aim to claim their first ever title.

A two-time Defensive Player of the Year, Kawhi certainly knows how to get those all important stops. His hustle (89) and shot contest (96) make it difficult for his man to get any open looks, his 96 shot IQ means he knows how to make those key shots as the games draw to a close.

Paul George (OVR 90)

Card type: Heat CheckPosition: SFBest stats: 97 shot IQ, 94 pick & roll defense IQ, 94 reaction timeCost: 21k

Most teams would be happy to settle for one superstar signing per season, not the Clippers though. They also traded for Oklahoma’s Paul George.

PG3 is a six-time NBA All-Star but is yet to collect a championship ring, leading to him to jump ship and team up with Kawhi and co in LA. Like Kawhi, George is well known for his ability on defense, having made the NBA All-Defensive Team four times.

Despite leading the NBA in steals in the last campaign, PG’s steal is one of his lower rated stats in the defending attribute with an 82 rating. The small forward is well known for hitting big threes and whilst his three-point rating (77) isn’t great, he does have a 99 rated spot up three-pointshot, so that is the route to take with George form beyond the arc.

Montrezl Harrell (OVR 89)

Card type: Moments of the Week Position: C / PFBest stats: 98 offensive consistency, 98 shot IQ, 98 hustleCost: 2.3k

The crop of current LA Clippers stars continues, with Louisville graduate Montrezl Harrell’s 88 rated Moments of the Week card.

Harrell received the card as part of the 3rd MOTW team of 2K20, after putting up figures of 34 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in the 124-129 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, a career high game points total for the 6’7” power forward.

Harrell is a beast on the glass, both offensively and defensively, with a 90 rating in both. His standing dunk (95) will be the best route for points whilst he also has a high rated ability to draw the foul and get to the line (95). For just 2.3k, he worth a shot.

Lou Williams (OVR 82)

Card type: Heat CheckPosition: SG / PG Best stats: 95 offensive consistency, 95 shot IQ, 85 ball handleCost: 1k

To finish the list of the top five LA Clippers we have NBA journeyman Lou Williams.

The ultimate sixth man, in March of this year Lou Williams became the NBA’s career leader in points off the bench. Williams has played for no fewer than six NBA teams in his 14-year career to date but that NBA title has always eluded him. He will be hoping that changes in this star studded squad this year.

With an 82 overall, Williams’ in games aren’t the greatest. He enjoys a floater (95) en route to the basket, whilst he also fares best having the ball in hand (90 rated touches). 59 rated defending may cause you some issues on the opposite end of the court.

