NBA 2K20: Best Chicago Bulls team you can buy on MyTEAM - Rose, Jordan, Pippen & more

The Chicago Bulls are one of the most popular sides in the NBA and as a result, they are rather popular on NBA 2K20.

Whilst their current setup may not be the greatest in the game, there is no questioning the ability of those who preceded them, particularly those who played in their glory era, the 1990s.

Luckily, MyTEAM gives you the opportunity to recreate that success, by building a side made up of the very best players to ever don the famous red and black jersey.Here is the best Chicago Bulls starting five that you can build on MyTEAM today.

PG - Derrick Rose (OVR 97)

Card type: PrimeBest stats: 99 speed, 99 speed with ball, 99 acceleration

Price: 275k

In at the point guard position in the all-time Chicago Bulls team is current Detroit Piston Derrick Rose.

Drafted first overall in the 2008 draft, Derrick Rose had an incredible start to life in the NBA, winning the 2009 Rookie of the Year award before becoming the youngest MVP in history when he won the 2011 award at just 22 years of age.

Injuries have hampered D-Rose over the years, however as his card shows, he was insanely quick in his prime, with 99 speed and 99 acceleration. 91 overalls in both outside and inside scoring means you will have no issues racking up points with the guard.

Alternative option: ‘00 B.J. Armstrong (OVR 89)

SG - Michael Jordan (OVR 91)

Card type: Multidimensional Best stats: 99 overall durability, 98 shot IQ, 98 stamina

Cost: 75k

You couldn’t make an all-time Chicago Bulls team without the man himself. In at the shooting guard spot is Michael Jordan

Whilst there will undoubtedly be better versions of MJ on the market as the year goes on, currently, the best one you can purchase is the 91-rated multidimensional version of the five-time MVP.

Whilst Jerry Sloan (92 OVR) may be higher rated than MJ, as an all-round shooting guard, we’ve opted for Jordan due to his far superior athleticism - a whopping 93 OVR - made up of some impressive stats (99 overall durability, 98 stamina and 97 vertical).

Alternative option: ‘76 Jerry Sloan (OVR 92)

SF - Scottie Pippen (OVR 92)

Card type: SpotlightBest stats: 95 pick & roll defense IQ, 95 defensive consistency, 95 shot contestCost: 23k

Like MJ, Scottie Pippen was another integral member of that dominant Bulls side from the ‘90s and it is he who occupies the SF role in this side.

Pippen may have not got the individual accolades that MJ received, but his incredible work on both ends of the court, particularly defensively, was key to those six titles in the 1990s.

It is no surprise to see that defending is the standout stat on his card (85 OVR), with his top three broken down stats also from the defending bracket. In terms of attacking, you’re best driving to the basket with Pippen (88 driving layup and 95 driving dunk).

Alternative option: Otto Porter (OVR 79)

PF - ‘77 Bob Love (OVR 95)

Card type: LegacyBest stats: 98 offensive consistency, 97 Shot IQ, 95 staminaCost: 32k

Next up in the starting five for the Bulls is the versatile, two-handed Bob ‘Butterbean’ Love.

Love spent his career playing for a number of different sides in the competition, however, it was his eight-year spells at the Bulls where he really excelled. In fact, he made such an impact on the Bulls that they retired his number 10 jersey when he ended his career.

In terms of an all-round, complete card, you’ll struggle to find many better than this 95-rated Love card. With 90 inside scoring, 88 outside scoring and 88 defending, Love will be able to put up big numbers AND get you big stops. There’s no doubting his inclusion in this side.

Alternative option: ‘04 Horace Grant (OVR 85)

C - Joakim Noah (OVR 92)

Card type: Prime VIPBest stats: 97 pick & roll defense IQ, 96 interior defense, 96 shot IQCost: 5.5k

Given their recent struggles, it should come as no shock to see Joakim Noah, another former player, completing the side.

Noah spent nine years with the Bulls between 2007-2016, making two All-Star appearances in 2013 and 2014, before leaving Chicago in 2016 to join the New York Knicks. Injuries and poor form lead to the Knicks releasing Noah in 2018, who went on to Memphis to join the Grizzlies.

In his prime, Noah was one of the best defenders in the competition, winning the Defensive Player of the Year award in 2014. His rebounding will be a huge boost in this side, both offensively (95 OVR) and defensively (92 OVR)

Alternative option: Wendell Carter Jr (OVR 85)