NBA 2K20: MyTEAM tips & tricks - best ratings, best challenges & more

The introduction of Ultimate Team on EA titles has triggered the growth and development of trading card/collection based game modes across most sport titles. NBA 2K is no different with MyTEAM.

As with any game, though, there are differences to the gameplay, player collections and format. With so many options available it can be difficult to know what to play, which players to target, which packs to buy – or not.

So, that’s where we come in. Here are all of the tips and tricks you’ll need to be successful on NBA 2K20 MyTEAM.

READ MORE: MOTW 4 predictions (MyTEAM Moments of the Week 4)

Players

STACKED: Can you create a one-two punch like the Clippers?

As with every trading card mode, there is a

seemingly endless collection of players. Each player has several versions,

there are different programs of cards throughout the season, each with their

own focusses.

This can all be complicated by what type of team you want to assemble. You may want to focus on small ball and shooting, or you may want to create a physical team that will dominate in the paint and out-muscle your opponents.

That being the case, it is easier to know which

attributes you’ll want to target. Each player has a host of attributes that

affect the game in different ways, but certain ones make a bigger impact. These

are the ones we believe make the biggest impact for your MyTEAM regardless of

your style.

Point guards

DEADEYE: Get you a PG who can find his teammates wherever they are

For PGs, generally, they’re going to be responsible for a lot of the playmaking. You may want a guy who can drain threes, but that is something you can prioritize somewhere else without breaking the bank. So long as your PGs have a solid playmaking grade you should be good to go.

READ MORE: Top 5 fastest point guards (PG) available in MyTEAM

It is particularly important when it comes

to pass accuracy. Other ratings, like passing vision and passing IQ, aren’t so

important as you’re controlling that player – if your vision is excellent, you’ll

be able to make incisive passes if your PG has good pass accuracy.

Shooting guard

BUCKETS: Shooting is king for SGs

The clue is in the name. Of course, you’re

going to want a guy who can score points. Any shooting guard with good shooting

ratings will be worth your while. What good is a SG, really, if he isn’t an

offensive threat?

In addition, they’re going to be responsible

for guarding other SGs, so perimeter defense should be a focus. That rating is

going to impact your gameplay the most, defensively.

Small forward

JACK OF ALL TRADES: Versatile small forwards can change a game

Small forwards can go in different directions, but I tend to look more at their inside scoring, outside scoring and perimeter defense.

READ MORE: The fastest players in MyTeam on a budget

Offensively, balanced scoring ability is a

huge asset. If you stick to these points of emphasis, having a SF who can do

both can create a mismatch with the player guarding them. Attributes like

driving layup, draw foul and the other shooting attributes are where you should

focus.

Defensively, you’ll have bigger guys in the

paint and post, so having a SF with a focus on perimeter defense, lateral

quickness and pass perception can be huge.

Power forward

INTERIOR: Inside scoring and defense are the way to go with PFs

This is where you can start to focus on inside

scoring, post defense and rebounding. Anything else is a bonus.

Having a PF who is excellent from the perimeter but not so great on the interior may be great if you want to set three-point records, but could leave your team with a gaping hole.

Rebounding, offensively and defensively, can be a huge advantage if you have a PF who excels here.

Center

DENIED: Blocks, rebounds and dunks, please

Much like your PF, you should focus on centers who are strong, have good rebounding, interior defending, block and interior scoring. If you can get one who ticks all of these boxes, anything else they bring is a huge bonus.

READ MORE: All the best interior defenders in the game

Game Modes

Along with a lot of players, there are many

ways you can play. These are my top three game modes to get you going.

Domination

Domination is great for several reasons.

By playing through it you can get a ton of game experience and earn plenty of rewards. What’s more, you choose the difficulty for every game. Obviously, the higher the difficulty, the greater the reward.

The aim is to collect stars that count towards additional rewards. Completing the first game on Rookie difficulty will give you 375 MT, three team cards and a team logo, along with one star towards the overall rewards.

If you complete it on All-Star, the rewards will jump up to 625 MT, three team cards, an Evolution player from that team who you can upgrade, and three stars.

READ MORE: Tips & tricks beginner’s guide

In all, you can earn 36 tokens, tens of thousands of MT and a 91 OVR Sam Jones SG/SF if you earn 99 stars. Earning 33 stars in ’20 Domination will unlock Historic Domination, and 33 stars there will unlock All-Time Domination.

Between the three you can rack up a lot of

MT, a ton of players, evolution cards, tokens, and plenty of game experience.

Triple Threat online/offline

Triple Threat is the perfect game mode for

anyone looking for quick games with constant and instant rewards.

Playable online or offline, you play 3-on-3

basketball, first to 21 points and you receive rewards at various win totals,

all the way up to 1,000 wins.

The rewards vary, from tokens to various types of packs, and from MT to specific players. For example, for 50 wins you’ll earn an 88 OVR Darius Miles.

What is particularly great about this game mode is you are matched with opponents based on your team's quality. If you have a lineup of 80 OVRs, you’ll play against 80 OVRs. It’s great for getting your feet wet and earning meaningful rewards along the way.

READ MORE: Best bargain 3pt shooter point guards (PG) on MyTEAM

Spotlight Challenges

Spotlight Challenges can be found under

weekly challenges and, like TTO, are great for earning rewards of multiple

types.

Currently, there are five separate threads of Spotlight Challenges which each reward an Evolution version of the spotlight player (Dwayne Wade, Kevin Garnett, Clyde Drexler, Dirk Nowitzki, Isiah Thomas), two other players, 24,500 MT and nine tokens.

The challenges escalate in difficulty, but offer immediate rewards to improve your team as you go. Plus, the Evolution cards mean you can improve the cards you are best with, and you don’t have to worry about saving up for a player, only to lose MT on it when a better version releases.

Play, play, and play some more

ROOKIE: You'll be a veteran in no time

The final tip is to immerse yourself in

MyTEAM. It is called a grind for a reason, but it can be worthwhile.

When you first start, playing the above challenges is a great way to get your feet wet, build a solid team and earn some capital for the auction house or packs (if you so wish). From there, you should play as much as you can.

READ MORE: 5 best driving dunkers on MyTEAM under 50k

The more modes you play, the more different

challenges you put yourself in, the better you’ll become and the better your

team will become.

Most importantly, it will help you find your style. While there are specific attributes that suit each position, finding your style by playing lots of challenges with many different players will tell you which styles of basketball and lineup compliments your play style.