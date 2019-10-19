NBA 2K20: All the best interior defenders in the game - Gobert, Embiid, Davis & more

We have already looked at the best perimeter defenders in NBA 2K20, now we are going to look at those who protect the paint.

As you would expect, the list of the best interior defenders in NBA 2K20 is made up largely, but not solely, by centers.

These are the men who know how to get up and make that block, or grab the defensive board. This is the list of the top seven interior defenders in NBA 2K20.

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Position: C

Interior Defending Rating: 96

Interior Defending Grade: A+

Back-to-back defensive player of the year, it's really no surprise that Frenchman Rudy Gobert is at the top of the list for the best interior defender in NBA 2K20.

Whilst he may be the best defender currently in the NBA, Gobert has also stated that he has 'only scratched the surface on what he can be offensively' a worrying statement for the rest of the NBA, thats for sure.

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Position: C

Interior Defending Rating: 95

Interior Defending Grade: A+

NBA 2K20 cover star Anthony Davis is the next name in the list, with the Los Angeles Lakers' center coming in with a tasty 95 interior defense rating.

Having not made either the all-defensive first or second team last season, it may be a surprise to some to see AD's rating so high. But having finally secured a move away from New Orleans, Davis will likely kick on and explode back to the top of the NBA in 2019.

Draymond Green, Golden State Warriors

Position: PF

Interior Defending Rating: 95

Interior Defending Grade: A+

The only non-center to make the list is the Golden State Warriors' power forward Draymond Green.

The 2017 defensive player of the year had to settle for a place in the all-defensive B team last season, however the controversial figure recently declared himself the best defender ever. Whilst that may be a stretch, he is certainly one of the best on 2K20.

Joel Embiid, Philadelphia 76ers

Position: C

Interior Defending Rating: 93

Interior Defending Grade: A+

Injuries seem to be the only thing holding Embiid back from being at the very top of the NBA, however with the giant Cameroonian just 25 years of age, there's plenty of time to turn it around.

The Philly centre is a beast in the paint both with the ball and without, and with a 93 interior defense rating, he will be getting you those stops in 2K20.

Al Horford, Philadelphia 76ers

Position: C

Interior Defending Rating: 92

Interior Defending Grade: A+

Joining Embiid in Philadelphia this year is the Godfather, Al Horford. Horford has joined the 76ers on a four-year deal having been an unrestricted free agent in the summer.

Like Embiid, Horford is a center by trade, however expect to see Al playing in the power forward position for the 76ers this year. With the two of them on the court, they will be a tough nut to crack that's for sure.

Steven Adams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Position: C

Interior Defending Rating: 90

Interior Defending Grade: A

It has been a tough summer for the Oklahoma City Thunder. After a hugely disappointing end to the 2018 campaign, being comfortably beaten in five by Portland, the Oklahoma franchise lost both Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

The OKC have brought in veteran PG Chris Paul from the Rockets as part of the Westbrook deal, however it looks likely that Adams will have to prove he's worthy of those defensive ratings in what is expected to be a tough year for the Thunder.

Myles Turner, Indiana Pacers

Position: C

Interior Defending Rating: 87

Interior Defending Grade: A

The last name to make the list for the best interior defenders in NBA 2K20 is the Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner.

At just 23-years-old, Turner is the youngest player to make the list, however his defensive efforts are no less impressive, with Turner putting up some huge defensive efforts in 2018. One for the future.

