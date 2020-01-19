NBA 2K20 MyTEAM: MOTW 3 predictions (Moments of the Week 13) – Devin Booker, Zach Lavine & more

Lucky week 13 has come and gone in the NBA season as we get closer and closer to only having basketball and hockey on our screens.

Week 13 brought with it what most would have predicted. Luka Doncic amazed, as did LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo and James Harden. However, we also got some milestones for various under-the-radar players, comparatively.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander became the youngest player to notch a 20-point, 20-rebound triple double, Derrick Rose has dropped 20+ points in eight consecutive games, the most since his 2011 MVP season, and Carmelo Anthony became the 18th player to score 26,000+ points in their career.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about NBA 2K21

Among all of that were more standout performances, but which players did enough to earn MOTW 13 card?

Devin Booker, Phoenix Suns

BUCKETS: Booker loves to play against the Boston Celtics

The Suns have relied on Booker since he was drafted to power their team, and he showed on Saturday against the Boston Celtics exactly why they can do that.

READ MORE: NBA 2K20 roster update

While he didn’t match the 70 points he dropped against the Celtics three years ago, he was just one assist away from bagging his first career triple-double. Even without the triple-double, his 39 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists made up one of the most complete games of his career.

Zach Lavine, Chicago Bulls

THIEF: Lavine had a career high in steals against the Cavs

Lavine has been no stranger to the spotlight ever since the 2015 Dunk Contest, and in Chicago he is the man on the Bulls. Against the Cleveland Cavaliers he dropped a huge game and came up with a new career high.

While dropping 42 points and six rebounds, he harassed the Cavs and amassed a career high five steals.

READ MORE: Best Orlando Magic players in MyTEAM

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

DOMINANT: Gobert couldn’t be stopped against the Kings

Gobert may not get the headlines when the Jazz are winning, such is the life of many centers in the NBA. However, in the Jazz’s 22-point win over the Sacramento Kings he should take all the headlines as he dominated all game.

He was just bigger, stronger and more physical than the Kings in every facet. He owned the paint, putting up 28 points, and amassed 15 rebounds. What’s more impressive about the rebounds is no Kings player had more than seven. Gobert also had three blocks to punctuate the performance.

Furkan Korkmaz, Philadelphia 76ers

TURNAROUND: Korkmaz balled out to lead the 76ers over the Bulls

Korkmaz’s performance against the Chicago Bulls, and following performance against the New York Knicks, made for quite the turnaround for a player who less than a year ago had requested a trade and looked to be heading to play in Turkey.

READ MORE: Best Southwest Division team you can build

However, he is still in Philly and against the Bulls had a career night. The guard made six three-pointers on his way to scoring 24 points, both career-highs. He also had four rebounds.

NBA 2K20 MyTEAM MOTW 13

De’Angelo Russell, Golden State Warriors

Deandre Ayton, Phoenix Suns

Dillon Brooks, Memphis Grizzlies

Norman Powell, Toronto Raptors

Will Barton, Denver Nuggets

Joe Ingles, Utah Jazz

READ MORE: The best Southeast Division side you can make