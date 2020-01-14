NBA 2K20: Top five Orlando Magic players available to buy on MyTEAM – McGrady, Carter, Vucevic & more

Orlando, Florida, the most magical city in America.

Home to the famous Walt Disney World, Orlando is a major attraction for people from all over the world. But for fans of the NBA, there is one attraction which stands out amongst the rest, the Orlando Magic.

One of the newer franchise’s in the competition, the Magic only joined the league in 1989 as part of the league’s expansion, but they have sure had some stars turn out in their colors since then.

The current Magic side have had a fairly mixed start to the season with a 16-20 record so far, but they do sit pretty in the last playoff spot in the East.

Taking the present and the past into account, here are the top five Orlando Magic players you can go and purchase on MyTEAM today.

‘12 Tracy McGrady (OVR 97)

Card type: Prime Series

Position: SG / SF

Best stats: 98 hands, 98 stamina, 98 vertical

Cost: >100k

The very best Orlando Magic player available to buy on MyTEAM is arguably their best guard of all time, Tracy McGrady.

Whilst Penny Hardaway may stake a claim for that title, T-Mac was an absolute monster during his Magic days, winning back-to-back NBA scoring titles in Orlando (2003 & 2004) before moving onto Houston.

Given his ridiculous scoring record, it should come as no shock to see this pink diamond version of the shooting guard handed a 95 OVR on outside scoring and an 89 OVR on his inside scoring. He’s going to cost you a fair whack, but he’s going to grab you plenty of points in return.

‘98 Vince Carter (OVR 92)

Card type: Spotlight



Position: SG / SF



Best stats: 98 shot IQ, 95 offensive consistency, 95 vertical



Cost: 15k



The term ‘veteran’ is used quite loosely when it comes to the NBA, but that can’t be said about Vince Carter.

The 42-year-old has played for his fair share of NBA teams and on Saturday night he became the first NBA player ever to feature in four different decades.

Carter is a born entertainer and is known for his flashy dunks and incredible ability at the rim. So to get the most out of this card, get drivin’! (92 driving layup & 94 driving dunk).

Nikola Vucevic (OVR 92)

Card type: Moments of the Week



Position: C



Best stats: 98 shot IQ, 98 offensive consistency, 97 shot close



Cost: 7k

A first look at the present-day Magic now and who else other than their All-Star center, Nikola Vucevic.

The Swiss center began his NBA career with the 76ers in 2011 before being traded to the Magic just a year later and he hasn’t looked back since. He made his first All-Star appearance in 2019 and we can assure you, it won’t be his last.

As a center, Vooch’s main job is to protect the rim, something he does with ease. His rebounding (94 OVR) is his highest-rated key attribute on his card and with high ratings in both offense (90 OVR) and defense (95 OVR), Vucevic will protect that rim like his life depends on it.

‘94 Penny Hardaway (OVR 92)

Card type: Prime VIP



Position: PG / SG



Best stats: 98 stamina, 98 shot IQ, 95 offensive consistency



Cost: 6k

Now we said that Penny Hardaway might want to stake his claim for the best Magic guard of all time and here is his chance.

The Memphis native spent the first six years of his NBA career in Orlando and made all four of his All-Star appearances during that time (1995-1998). He is currently working as the head coach of the Memphis Grizzlies.

This card is incredibly well rounded. With five of his six key attributes rated 80 or higher. The only exception is his 76 rated rebounding, which, as a point guard, is still very respectable.

‘05 Grant Hill (OVR 92)

Card type: Prime VIP



Position: SF



Best stats: 98 shot IQ, 97 stamina, 95 pick & roll defense IQ



Cost: 4k

The final name to make the top five list of Orlando Magic players on 2K20 is small forward, Grant Hill.

Yet another 92-rated card, Hill spent seven years with the Magic between 2000 and 2007, making three All-Star appearances during his time in Orlando.

Like Hardaway, Hill also has a very well rounded card. In fact, he also has five key stats rated 80 or above, with his 76 rated rebounding the only exception. Spooky, right?