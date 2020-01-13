NBA 2K20 All-Star Voting: Best Southwest Division team you can buy on MyTEAM – Harden, Westbrook, Doncic & more

What better way to get excited for All-Star weekend then by predicting who is going to be there?

That is exactly what we at RealSport are doing via the medium of NBA 2K20’s MyTEAM, looking at the best current NBA players in the game today and splitting them off by each division to create six division All-Star teams.

The Southwest Division is the All-Star team in question here. Looking at the best players from Houston, Minnesota, Memphis, Dallas and San Antonio, this is the best Southwest five you can go and buy on MyTEAM today!

PG – Russell Westbrook (OVR 94)

Card type: Moments of the Week

Best stats: 98 shot IQ, 98 offensive consistency, 98 hustle

Cost: 45k

He didn’t have the greatest start to the season, but the 2017 NBA MVP is showing why the Rockets traded big for him in the off-season.

Russ has been an All-Star player in eight of the past nine years, only missing out in 2014 and to be honest, we’d be very surprised if he missed out this term.

This 94-rated card is pretty darn impressive on all areas of the court. His rebounding (77 OVR) is his only base attribute under 80 rated, with Russ boasting an incredible 3386 total attribute points!

SG – James Harden (OVR 96)

Card type: Moments of the Week

Best stats: 99 offensive consistency, 99 overall durability, 98 draw foul



Cost: >100k

There couldn’t be an All-Star Southwest Division five without the scoring machine that is James Harden.

Harden is averaging 37.7 points (THIRTY-SEVEN) per game through the first 37 games of the season. He is consistently putting in 40+ PPG performances and breaking records left right and center.

Harden will no doubt be an All-Star and the fact he has a pink diamond card at this stage in the season shows just how good he’s been this year.

SF – Luka Doncic (OVR 95)

Card type: Moments



Best stats: 98 shot IQ, 99 stamina, 98 offensive consistency

Cost: >100k

Last year’s Rookie of the Year is well in the running for this year’s main MVP award, so yes, Luka Doncic will be an All-Star this year.

The Slovenian has already staked his claim as one of the best European’s to play in the NBA and he’s only in his second season at 20 years old! It’s frightening to think how good this 6’7” small forward is going to be.

His current highest-rated card in the game is this 95-rated diamond MOTW card but we have no doubts that he will receive higher before the season’s end.

PF – Jared Jackson Jr. (OVR 94)

Card type: Moments of the Week



Best stats: 98 offensive consistency, 95 hustle, 95 block



Cost: 42k

The Grizzlies are going through a rebuilding era currently, but their young squad is being led in the scoring department by power forward Jaren Jackson Jr.

Triple J has burst onto the scene in the 2019/20 campaign, averaging 18 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game. With quality lacking in the power forward roles, could this be enough for a maiden voyage to the All-Star game?

Real-life All-Star or not, this 94-rated diamond card fits in perfectly in this All-Star Southwest Division side, with his rebounding (94 OVR) and outside scoring (90 OVR) his two standout attributes.

