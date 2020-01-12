NBA 2K20 All Star Voting: Best Southeast Division side you can buy on MyTEAM – Young, Beal, Butler & more

There isn’t long left to have your say on who should make the All-Star weekend in Chicago in February, so you better get voting.

We at RealSport have decided to combine the All-Star voting with NBA 2K20’s MyTEAM by building the best team possible from the current stars playing in each of the six divisions.

The Southeast Division is the next division up in our mini-series. Atlanta Hawks, Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic, Charlotte Hornets and the Miami Heat are the five teams who make up this mini division in the East. Three of the five teams feature in this five, the best Southeast five you can make from current NBA stars.

PG – Trae Young (OVR 94)

Card type: Moments of the Week

Best stats: 98 offensive consistency, 98 stamina, 95 hands



Cost: >100k

He may only be in his second year as a NBA player, but Trae Young surely has to make the All-Star team, right?

The Atlanta Hawks point guard has been the star man in an otherwise disappointing side so far this campaign. Considering his known ability to nail threes from the logo, its no surprise to see Young come in with a 94 rated 3pt shot. His slender frame and speed (91 speed with ball) help towards his 90 rated athleticism.

SG – Bradley Beal (OVR 95)

Card type: Moments of the Week

Best stats: 98 offensive consistency, 98 stamina, 98 shot IQ

Cost: 35k

Another player who’s manning the fort for their team is Washington Wizards shooting guard Bradley Beal.

Beal is comfortably leading the point scoring averages for the Wizards, with an average of 27.8 PPG, some 12 points better than second highest scorer, Dave Bertans.

Beal is a thoroughbred scorer and that is represented by his 93 outside scoring on this card. Having him paired with the Tray and his playmaking abilities makes for a filthy combination.

SF – Jimmy Butler (OVR 95)

Card type: Moments of the Week

Best stats: 97 hustle, 95 offensive consistency, 95 defensive consistency



Cost: 85k

The Heat have surprised fans and pundits alike with their performances so far this season, with Jimmy Butler playing a key part in their success to date.

Butler opted out of his Philadelphia contract in favour of a move to Southwest Division with the Heat. 20.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 6.5 assists as well as the second seed in the East currently suggests he made the right call.

Butlers ability to get it done on both ends of the court on a regular basis is what makes him so special. This consistency is highlighted by his 95 rating in both offensive and defensive consistency. His 94 rated driving layup isn’t bad either.

PF – Davis Bertans (OVR 90)

Card type: Moments of the Week



Best stats: 98 hands, 98 shot IQ, 95 hustle



Cost: 7k

A second appearance for the Wizards in this side with 27-year-old power forward Davis Bertans.

The Latvian has been praised by pundits so far this year for his incredible three ball (94 rated shot 3pt) with some saying he is the best three point shooter in the NBA currently. This 90-rated amethyst card also has hot zones in all five areas from deep.

C – Bam Adebayo (OVR 92)

Card type: Moments of the Week



Best stats: 96 hustle, 95 defensive rebound, 95 stamina



Cost: 8k

One of the breakthrough stars of the current NBA season is 22-year-old Bam Adebayo, who has left himself with a punters chance of an All-Star appearance.

Bam is averaging a double-double through his first 38 games this season, with 15.9 points and 10.5 rebounds. Rebounding is the main strength in this card (95 OVR rebounding) which is huge for this team with a lack of strong rebounders elsewhere.

How to vote for the Southeast’s best five

You can vote for all five members of this side, as well as the rest of the NBA talent, via the official NBA site.