NBA 2K20 MyPlayer: How to earn badges for your player

Badges play a massively important role in creating your player. You can gain and upgrade certain attributes that will help you in different situations.

These badges will help to improve your play style, whether it’s through giving your player a wider margin for error or ensuring that you win your contest at the rim.

Certain requirements must be met both in games and in training in order to unlock the badges.

Badges generally fall into two categories, with Scoring, Athleticism and Playmaking in the Offensive category, and Rebounding and Defense in the Defensive.

Dimer

In order to get the Dimer badge fast, combine assist efforts with Lob City Passer and Flashy Passer.

Join an NBA team with great offensive finishers and scorers, so your teammates are more likely to convert the assist.

Examples in the NBA: Lonzo Ball (NOP), Chris Paul (OKC)

How to earn the badge: Earned by completing at least 300 assists in a single season.

Lob City

In order to get the Lob City badge fast, combine badge grinding efforts with Relentless Finisher, Posterizer and Pick & Roller.

Join an NBA team with good alley-oop passers for a higher chance of finishing the alley-oop.

Examples in the NBA: LeBron James (LAL), Luka Doncic (DAL)

How to earn the badge: Complete 15 successful lobs, dunks or layups in a given season.

Posterizer

In order to get the Posterizer badge fast, combine badge grinding efforts with Relentless Finisher and Lob City Finisher.

Drive towards the basket and hold square to dunk over the defenders.

Examples in the NBA: Andre Iguodala (MEM), LeBron James (LAL)

How to earn the badge: Achieving at least 15 contact dunks in a given season.

Deep-Range Deadeye

In order to get the Deep-Range deadeye badge fast, combine badge grinding efforts with Catch & Shoot and Pick & Popper.

Wait for the defender to get near you before you release your shot.

Examples in the NBA: James Harden (HOU), Steph Curry (GSW)

How to earn the badge: Upgrade shooting attributes and hit at least 100 deep range shots while you are being contested.

Brickwall

In order to get the Brickwall badge fast, combine badge grinding efforts with Bruiser, Pick & Roller and Pick & Popper.

This move can be done multiple times per possession, so use most of the shot clock set multiple screens in one possession.

Examples in the NBA: Steven Adams (OKC)

How to earn the badge: Set at least 100 screens and picks in a season.

Difficult Shots

In order to get the Difficult Shots badge fast, combine badge grinding efforts with Tireless Scorer.

Make shots off the dribble: pull-ups, hop shots, etc.

Examples in the NBA: Kyrie Irving (BKN), Devin Booker (PHX)

How to earn the badge: Earned by making at least 200 pull and hop shots that are contested in some way.

NBA 2K20: MyPlayer Badges you must avoid at all costs

There is one thing that can make a massive difference in The Neighborhood and MyCareer: Badges. Some will let you light up the court, others will leave you on the bench.

In The Neighborhood, some badges are better for those park games than your NBA MyCareer games. For argument's sake, we have listed these badges below based on The Neighborhood and the Rec Center.

Here is a list of the seven least important badges on NBA 2K20:

7 - Pro Touch

This badge is primarily not important if you are a guard. But for forwards, this badge can be important.

If you are a guard, this badge is pretty much useless. Even if you are a Slasher, you will not get that big of an increased chance of scoring for timing layups well.

Against a 7'3 Center on the park, you need a fairly open lane to make sure it goes in. Other badges such as Acrobat are more important for guards and that's why it is on this list.

6 - Cross-Key Scorer

Slashers have several badges available to them that can really make them a threat in the paint. Unfortunately, this badge is not one of them.

If you attack the basket against a Center who has rim protector on anything above silver, then you will struggle to make the points.

Despite being one of the new badges to be added in 2K20, Cross-key Scorer is canceled out by centers that have Rim Protector which is almost all of them.

5 - Pump Fake Maestro

One of the biggest rookie mistakes on the Neighborhood and Rec center is to attempt a block instead of using the contesting system.

This puts you at a major disadvantage. So a decent player will know not to bite into a pump fake making this badge pretty much useless unless you are up against some poor competition.

4 - Volume Shooter

In previous years this badge was just as important as Deadeye and Limitless Range.

Now with the new badges it is no longer a necessity. This badge is hardly worth upgrading and easily makes this list as it is one of the least important shooting badges in NBA 2K20.

The developers reward those who time shots correctly not those who shoot consecutively. If you can time your shots, then you do not need this badge whatsoever.

3 - Chase Down Artist

Due to the new realistic gameplay mechanics, chase down blocks are even less likely than ever before.

Therefore, upgrading this badge will only be helpful once in a while. Blocks do not come about that often and the grind for badges is not worth putting it on a one that is only helpful once in a while.

2 - Showtime

In games where you are really up against it and you just need to get that win, takeover is the last priority.

Despite their annoyingly beneficial boosts to your in-game stats, you should really play for the win and not to get your takeover. This applies to MyCareer and The Neighborhood.

1 - Defensive Leader

This badge sounds like it will be useful for Rec and Pro-Am games by giving your team a slight defensive edge. However, it is only useful in MyCareer games.

Unfortunately, if you play with other Neighborhood players who are not very good, then this bad is pointless even at Hall of Fame level.

On a more selfish note, this badge doesn't benefit you as a player. If you want to enhance YOUR player as much as you can then we advise you to avoid this badge in general.