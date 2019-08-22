NBA 2K20: Every badge available to you on MyPlayer

September 6th marks the release of NBA 2K20, th﻿is year the 2K devs have decided to change up the typical demo by allowing you to experiment with different builds to fit your style of play in NBA 2K20.

The devs have created a total of 100 archetypes that you can explore and play around with allowing more variation than in NBA 2K19.

You can now choose between two takeover badges instead of being automatically assigned to one.

You can now test out your build at its maximum 99 overall to see if the grind will be worth it. The revamped MyPlayer archetype system has divided your player into four fields.

Finishing, Shooting, Playmaking and Rebounding & Defense

Each category has 20 badges in it that you can apply to your MyPlayer. 2K have only allowed up to 30 upgrade points per category to stop you from having every badge at Hall of Fame.

Here are this list of badges that will be in NBA 2K20...

Finishing Badges

Acrobat

Backdown Punisher

Consistent Finisher

Contact Finisher

Cross-Key Scorer

Deep Hooks

Dropstepper

Fancy Footwork

Fastbreak Finisher

Giant Slayer

Lob City Finisher

Pick & Roller

Pro Touch

Putback Boss

Relentless Finisher

Showtime

Slithery Finisher

Tear Dropper

Shooting Badges

Catch & Shoot

Clutch Shooter

Corner Specialist

Deadeye

Deep Fades

Difficult Shots

Flexible Release

Green Machine

Hot Start

Hot Zone Hunter

Ice in Veins

Pick & Popper

Pump Fake Maestro

Quick Draw

Range Extender

Slippery Off-Ball

Steady Shooter

Tireless Shooter

Volume Shooter

Playmaking Badges

Ankle Breaker

Bail Out

Break Starter

Dimer

Downhill

Dream Shake

Flashy Passer

Floor General

Handles for Days

Lob City Passer

Needle Threader

Pass Fake Maestro

Post Spin Technician

Quick First Step

Space Creator

Stop & Go

Tight Handles

Unpluckable

Defense / Rebounding Badges

Box

Brick Wall

Chase Down Artist

Clamps

Heart Crusher

Interceptor

Intimidator

Lightning Reflexes

Moving Truck

Off-Ball Pest

Pick Dodger

Pick Pocket

Pogo Stick

Post Move Lockdown

Rebound Chaser

Rim Protector

Tireless Defender

Trapper

Worm

