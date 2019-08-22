NBA 2K20: Every badge available to you on MyPlayer

September 6th marks the release of NBA 2K20, this year the 2K devs have decided to change up the typical demo by allowing you to experiment with different builds to fit your style of play in NBA 2K20.
The devs have created a total of 100 archetypes that you can explore and play around with allowing more variation than in NBA 2K19.
You can now choose between two takeover badges instead of being automatically assigned to one.
You can now test out your build at its maximum 99 overall to see if the grind will be worth it. The revamped MyPlayer archetype system has divided your player into four fields.
Finishing, Shooting, Playmaking and Rebounding & Defense
Each category has 20 badges in it that you can apply to your MyPlayer. 2K have only allowed up to 30 upgrade points per category to stop you from having every badge at Hall of Fame.
Here are this list of badges that will be in NBA 2K20...
Finishing Badges
- Acrobat
- Backdown Punisher
- Consistent Finisher
- Contact Finisher
- Cross-Key Scorer
- Deep Hooks
- Dropstepper
- Fancy Footwork
- Fastbreak Finisher
- Giant Slayer
- Lob City Finisher
- Pick & Roller
- Pro Touch
- Putback Boss
- Relentless Finisher
- Showtime
- Slithery Finisher
- Tear Dropper
Shooting Badges
- Catch & Shoot
- Clutch Shooter
- Corner Specialist
- Deadeye
- Deep Fades
- Difficult Shots
- Flexible Release
- Green Machine
- Hot Start
- Hot Zone Hunter
- Ice in Veins
- Pick & Popper
- Pump Fake Maestro
- Quick Draw
- Range Extender
- Slippery Off-Ball
- Steady Shooter
- Tireless Shooter
- Volume Shooter
Playmaking Badges
- Ankle Breaker
- Bail Out
- Break Starter
- Dimer
- Downhill
- Dream Shake
- Flashy Passer
- Floor General
- Handles for Days
- Lob City Passer
- Needle Threader
- Pass Fake Maestro
- Post Spin Technician
- Quick First Step
- Space Creator
- Stop & Go
- Tight Handles
- Unpluckable
Defense / Rebounding Badges
- Box
- Brick Wall
- Chase Down Artist
- Clamps
- Heart Crusher
- Interceptor
- Intimidator
- Lightning Reflexes
- Moving Truck
- Off-Ball Pest
- Pick Dodger
- Pick Pocket
- Pogo Stick
- Post Move Lockdown
- Rebound Chaser
- Rim Protector
- Tireless Defender
- Trapper
- Worm
