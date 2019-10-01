NBA 2K20: Top 5 Dunkers in the game - LaVine, Carter, WIlliamson & More

NBA 2K20 is here and fans around the world are getting the chance to hit the court ahead of the return of the NBA itself.

The modern NBA might be all about 3 pointers, but nothing flashes your dominance like driving to the rim and dunkin﻿g﻿ on an opponent. It's also a far more sure way of scoring points for a new player who isn't yet in full command of the controls.

So who are the best players in NBA 2K20 when it comes to driving to the rim and dominating?

Vince Carter (99)

Checking in as the all-time top dunker in NBA 2K20 is none other than Vince Carter, with an impeccable dunk rating of 99.

It goes without saying that players shouldn't expect the 42-year-old guard to throw down athletic dunks, but if you're playing with the classic Raptors team, you'll have no issues posterizing your opponents with VC.

Zion Williamson (97)

New Orleans Pelicans’ rookie Zion Williamson boasts a 97 dunk rating, which is top of the league as far as the 2019-20 rosters are concerned. This is one of the most controversial ratings, considering how Zion is about to start his rookie season in the NBA.

Zach Lavine (96)

Williamson is followed by the two-time Dunk Contest champion Zach LaVine, who has been given a 96 dunk rating this year. LaVine's 46" vertical is the highest in the league (equaling Michael Jordan's hops) and allows him to glide through the air with the maximum amount of hang time.

Donovan Mitchell (96)

Alongside Lavine with a slam dunk rating of 96 is Donovan Mitchell, who threw down a staggering 34 dunks in the 2018-19 season. The most memorable of his dunks this year was a two-footed poster dunk over the Lakers’ big man JaVale McGee in January.

Aaron Gordon (95)

Coming in tied for the 4th best dunker in the NBA is the Orlando Magic's Aaron Gordon, with an impressive rating of 95. Magic fans anticipated Gordon making a 'big jump' in his career in 2018-19, but for a guy who knows a thing or two about vertical leaping, this past season was just a mere bunny-hop in his career.

Hamidou Diallo (95)

The reigning Slam Dunk champ Hamidou Diallo is most easily remembered for dunking over Shaq and hanging from the rim by his elbow at the 2018-19 Dunk Contest.

But, with the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Blake Griffin, Anthony Davis and others on the sideline, would he make it into your top 5?

