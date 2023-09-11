NBA 2K24 has plenty of game modes, and MyTEAM is one of the most popular ones. The mode underwent some huge changes this year, with the biggest one being the removal of the auction house. From now on, the mode will have a player market. With this new system, the prices of cards will be transparent, so players will know exactly how much they need to spend on each one.

There are plenty of quality cards to buy, but most of them will cost you a lot of MTs. So, it's crucial to find cheap players who possess great attributes and who can help you upgrade your squad. That's especially the case if you don’t want to purchase MT or VC, like many other NBA 2K players.

In this article, we will tell you who are the best five Budget Beasts for MyTEAM. These five players will surely help you in the early days of NBA 2K24 Season 1.

What are Budget Beasts?

MyTEAM has never been as much pay-to-win as it is now. So, if you are a "free-to-play" player, who doesn't intend to spend any more money on NBA 2K24 other than the cost of the base game, Budget Beasts cards should be your go-to.

Budget Beasts are cards that are cheaper but also possess great attributes. They are very good in-game and will provide your squad with a big quality boost.

click to enlarge + 6

While you are collecting MTs to buy that spectacular Pink Diamond card, Budget Beasts will help you win many games, and complete plenty of challenges.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the top five Budget Beasts for MyTEAM in NBA 2K24, below.

Best Budget Beasts for NBA 2K24 MyTEAM

5. Kristaps Porzingis – C (80 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6 Porzingis costs 5,000 MT

We start this list with Emerald Kristaps Porzingis. Although he has only 25 speed, 25 speed with the ball, and 25 acceleration, Porzingis has a lot to offer.

At 7’3”, Kristaps will provide solid post defence (B), and he is also a good rebounder (B). On offense, Porzingis can score from the inside (C+) and from the perimeter (C+). Good luck finding a better centre for 5K MT.

4. Glen Rice – SF (86 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6 Glen Rice costs 16,000 MT

For 16K MT, you can get a Sapphire Glen Rice card. The offensive weapon is an excellent three-pointer (A-), has an above-average basketball IQ (B+), and is strong from mid-range (B+). Rice plays sturdy perimeter defence (B) and possesses playmaking abilities (B).

3. Mike Miller – SF/SG (85 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6 You can get Mike Miller for free!

You probably don’t want to spend 17K MT on a Sapphire Mike Miller card. However, you can get him for free, if you complete one of the Legendary Path: Lillard missions.

In MyTEAM Agendas, under the Legendary Path: Lillard, you have a mission that is "make 21 three-pointers with Heat players over multiple Triple Threat Online or Co-Op games".

By completing this, you’ll get Mike Miller, who will produce numerous triples. You can buy Duncan Robinson for 2K MT and quickly complete this agenda. Miller is (A+) from downtown and has a great basketball IQ (A).

Loading...

2. Raef LaFrentz – C/PF (83 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6 Lafrentz is an another budget beast in NBA 2K24 MyTeam!

A super cheap option for Center or Power forward is the Emerald Raef LaFrentz card. It will cost you just 7K MT, and in return, you’ll get a lot of quality. LaFrentz is an excellent post defender (A-) and rebounder (A-) and is a reliable scorer from both inside (B-) and three-point territory (B). He is not fast, but he doesn’t need to be.

1. Victor Wembanyama – C (78 OVR)

click to enlarge + 6 Wembanyama is at the top of our list of Budget Beasts for MyTeam in NBA 2K24.

This 7’5” giant is at the top of our Budget Beasts for MyTEAM in NBA 2K24 list. With a potential of A+ and a basketball IQ of B+, Wembanyama is also very good at rebounding (B+) and post defense (B+). The best thing is he only costs 5K MT!