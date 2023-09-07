NBA 2K24 will go live in just a couple of hours, and 2K has revealed much of the content that will hit MyTEAM on day 1. Among that wave of content, we have the 2Kday pack and the Legendary Path pack.

The Legendary Path pack is part of the Legendary Path event, the first program of MyTEAM. This program is also the first "multi-release event" of MyTEAM in NBA 2K24.

This program brings some great cards, with good attributes and spectacular badges. They will be very useful at the beginning of the game, and help players assemble a strong starting squad.

Without further ado, let's find out everything about the Legendary Path event.

Legendary Path event

The Legendary Path event is the first "multi-release event" of MyTEAM. Its final reward is an astonishing 94 OVR Diamond Shaquille O’Neal card, which will arrive at the game on 20 September.

Players can earn the Shaquille O’Neal card by collecting all the other cards in the event. There are a total of six Legendary Path collections that players need to complete. However, each collection includes multiple cards that players need to earn, meaning this won't be an easy program to finish.

click to enlarge + 2

Players can earn these cards by either completing agendas challenges or buying Legendary Path packs. So, if you aren't willing to spend any VC on NBA 2K24, you won't be able to finish this program.

The first Legendary Path collection player users need to acquire is Amethyst Damian Lillard. But that won't be an easy task, since players need to collect a total of 12 cards before being able to redeem that Damian Lillard card.

Only four of these cards will be obtainable in agendas. To acquire the other cards, players will need to buy plenty of Legendary Path packs. In the upcoming weeks, more Legendary Path collections will be released, so make sure to stay tuned for that.

Legendary Path collection cards

As mentioned above, there will be a total of six Legendary Path collections. Each one of them includes a plethora of cards users need to acquire. The Damian Lillard collection is the first one of the program, and more will be released in the near future.

click to enlarge + 2 The Legendary Path Damian Lillard Collection will arrive at MyTEAM on day 1!

So, let's take a look at the cards players need to acquire in each of the Legendary Path collections.

Damian Lillard Collection

Reward: Amethyst Damian Lillard