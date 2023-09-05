NBA 2K24 is almost here with the game being just days away from release. Despite the many new features this edition is introducing, the thing players are really hyped for is Season 1.

The season's feature was introduced in the previous edition of NBA 2K and is coming back this year, but the feature underwent some changes. Despite that, its main goal is still the same. Provide players with plenty of entertaining missions and challenges to complete, as well as give users the possibility to earn great cards and other types of rewards.

Without further ado, let's see what NBA 2K24 Season 1 has in store.

Release Date

As mentioned above, Season 1 is going live at the same time that NBA 2K24 launches. That means Season 1 goes live on 8 September, with time-varying depending on your region.

Once players have the game installed and enter either the MyTEAM or MyCareer game modes, they will be able to see all the Season 1 challenges and rewards.

Season 1 rewards

Just like in previous seasons, players will be able to earn plenty of rewards. Each level players achieve will guarantee them a reward, helping them upgrade their squad. However, the number of rewards players can earn depends on the Season pass they have.

While in NBA 2K23 there was only one Season Pass option, that is not the case this year. In NBA 2K24, players still have the traditional Season Pass, which is free and has 80 levels. However, 2K introduced two premium Season Passes, called Pro and Hall Of Fame passes.

Both premium passes include 120 levels, meaning they offer 40 more rewards to players who acquire them. The Hall Of Fame Pass even offers a 15% boost and a 10-level skip.

So, the rewards you will have access to depend on the Season Pass you acquire. But as mentioned above, the traditional Season Pass still offers you 40 rewards for MyTEAM and another 40 for MyCareer.

We still don't know all of the rewards of Season 1. However, we do know that the LVL 1 reward is a 90 OVR Free Agent LeBron James card, and the LVL 40 reward is a 94 OVR Diamond Kyrie Irving. A 94 OVR Diamond Brandon Roy will also be available to players as a Season 1 Ultimate reward.

More rewards will be announced in the near future, so make sure to stay tuned for that.

