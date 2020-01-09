PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale Pass Price in India: Price, release date, leaks, outfits and everything to know

We’re just one day away from PUBG Mobile‘s Season 11 update arriving!

This was confirmed by the official PUBG Mobile social channels earlier this week.

So, how much will it cost in India? Keep reading to find out.

Well, there has been no official statement yet, but we can certainly take an educated guess.

The Royale Pass costs £29.99 and is available as soon as the update drops (January 9, 2020), which translates to roughly 2,785.52 Indian Rupees.

Going by previous seasons, the PUBG Mobile Season 11 Royale pass will cost approximately 660 UC, while the Elite plus India Upgrade will cost 1,800 UC and will directly take the player to rank 25 – this would generally cost 2,500 UC.

Release date

Tencent has revealed the new season will launch tomorrow.

It’ll include new skins for guns, backpacks, helmet, parachute and more. However, the company has not officially announced the server downtime information along with patch notes for Season 11 update.

Through a series of leaks, we can more or less confirm the update will see the release of the following items.

New M416 Skin

New M762 Skin

Backpack

Pan Skin

Helmet Skin

The new skins will match the sci-fi futuristic theme so expect a lot of colour and flash that help dazzle your opponents on the battleground.

