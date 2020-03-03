MLB The Show 20: How to get the game early!...

Step up to the plate early and swing hard. You can get early access to the new baseball sim!

The long, cold winter is almost over and Opening Day is close!

That also means that MLB The Show 20 is just around the corner.

Millions of players have been waiting for the game to drop, with its fresh rosters new gameplay mechanics.

The game is released soon, but there is a way to play it early.

Keep reading to find out!

MLB The Show 20 drops on 17 March.

This game will be exclusive to the PlayStation 4, as it has been for years past. It will be the final one though, as in 2021 MLB The Show will be available on Xbox too.

READ MORE: Everything you need to know about MLB The Show 20

However, you don’t have to wait until the 17 March to play the game…

Early Access

PRE-ORDER: Get an enhanced edition and you can get in early!

There are four editions of MLB The Show 20, and pre-ordering either the MVP Edition, Digital Deluxe Edition, or Anniversary Edition will give you four days of early access.

That means you can play on 13 March!

Get started on your Road To The Show or Diamond Dynasty team before your friends!

Editions

You can pre-order the Standard Edition for $59.99 and get a solid bonus along with the early access.

1x Gold Choice Pack

5,000 Stubs

Early Access

READ MORE: MLB The Show 20 – 5 legends we need in the game

There are also details on the MVP Edition, the 15th Anniversary Edition and the Digital Deluxe Edition, where you can get more bang for your buck:

MLB The Show 20 MVP Edition ($79.99)

Double Dailies

30x Avatars

1x Diamond Variety Pack

2x Gold Choice Pack

10x Show Packs

10,000 Stubs

Early Access

TOUCH ‘EM ALL: Go deep before anyone else

15th Anniversary Edition ($99.99)

Limited Edition Steelbook

25,000 Stubs

Early Access

Double Dailies

30x Avatars

1x Diamond Variety Pack

2x Gold Variety pack

20x The show Pack

Digital Deluxe Edition ($99.99)

Double Dailies

30x Avatars

2x Diamond Variety Pack

5x Gold Choice Pack

20x Show Pack

25,000 Stubs

Early Access

Over the past five years, The Show has been the most consistent sports franchise on the market, and we hope it can continue in 2020 with the same energy.