MLB The Show

MLB The Show 20: 5 Best Right Fielders (RF) in Franchise Mode, RTTS, & March to October – Cody Bellinger, Aaron Judge & more

Right field isn’t the most active area of the field, but it’s still massively important for franchise mode.

by Brandon Ridgely Mar 18, 2020
mlb the show 20 best rf right field ovr franchise mode

Right field isn’t always the most impactful position in baseball, but many legends of the game have called it home over the years. It’s a position that rewards strong arms and allows slower, stronger players to have a place on defense.

Let’s go over the 5 best right fielders you can use in MLB The Show 20’s Franchise Mode.

Contents hide
1 5. Nelson Cruz – 85 OVR
2 4. Bryce Harper – 91 OVR
3 3. Christian Yelich – 94 OVR
4 2. Aaron Judge – 95 OVR
5 1. Cody Bellinger – 99 OVR

5. Nelson Cruz – 85 OVR

ap 93C5851E 6536 49F8 9D1A FA9CB47CE008

Nelson Cruz is a name baseball fans have heard for years, but while the 39 year old may be slowing down, he’s certainly not done just yet.

Cruz is a consistent powerhouse batter with 99 power vs lefties and 91 power vs righties. He’s also able to find contact pretty often.

In the field, Cruz has a very powerful throw that can catch baserunners off guard, lending a lot of help to his team’s defense.

4. Bryce Harper – 91 OVR

ap 60B3DECB E267 4CDE A348 7917BB72171D

Bryce Harper also came to his new team last year, but the younger player has many years ahead of him in the league.

Harper’s biggest strengths are his incredible 99 Discipline, 97 Durability, and 88 Clutch. These stats make Harper a great long term pickup for your franchise that you can rely on.

While Harper isn’t always the best at finding contact, his consistent fielding and clutch potential are quite strong, easily earning his slot on the list.

3. Christian Yelich – 94 OVR

ap 02164E7F 2446 4A99 BCC0 BB082DA2687A 1

Christian Yelich stands out from the pack as one of the most dangerous batters to come out of right field.

Yelich’s biggest strength is his incredibly powerful presence at the plate. What Yelich lacks in the field, he more than makes up for with his bat, especially against right handers. Yelich has 99 Contact vs R, 99 Power vs R, and 95 Discipline along with 92 Clutch.

If you’re looking for explosive offense and a rightie destroyer, Christian Yelich is the right fielder for you.

2. Aaron Judge – 95 OVR

ap BD3029A9 F75C 4423 BACE 0FC51BA39FEB

Aaron Judge is an explosive player on both sides of the ball that makes an impact every time he’s in the game.

Judge’s biggest strengths are in his fielding talents and power on the plate. Judge has 99 Reaction, 99 Arm Accuracy, 97 Arm Strength, and 95 Fielding to help on defense, and 95 Power vs both lefties and righties when batting.

Judge may have a hard time finding consistent contact and lacks Clutch and Vision, but he more than makes up for it in his powerful highlight reel moments and shutdown level defense.

1. Cody Bellinger – 99 OVR

ap 1555FC8F 4101 4E62 A8C3 9C6E05AC16D3

Cody Bellinger is everything a franchise could want in a right fielder. At just 24 years old, Bellinger is an absolute phenom on the diamond, causing problems when he’s at the plate and causing worse problems when he’s in the field.

Bellinger’s strength lies in his consistency across the board. With great fielding talents including 99 Arm Strength and batting presence with 91 Discipline, Bellinger is a catch all talent that fills any void your franchise might have, defensive or offensive.

Bellinger’s youth combined with his durability and potential will lead to a league-leading presence in right field for what could easily be a decade.

Written by Brandon Ridgely

North America Editor.

