The Best Games to buy this Christmas 2019 – Star Wars, Witcher 3, Call of Duty & more

Santa Claus is coming to town and he’s bringing a lot of games with him!

If you’re looking for a game to put on your wish list then we’ve got you covered.

Keep reading for RealSport’s breakdown of the best games to buy over the festive period.

We’ve categorised the games into their relevant console sections, so you can scroll straight to what you’re looking for!

Nintendo Switch Games

The following Switch games are must-haves for gamers this Christmas!

The Witcher 3

The Witcher 3 stands tall among games for one simple reason: The enthralling, character-driven story of the game. The fact you can play this game on your travels is remarkable.

GAME OF THE YEAR: The Witcher 3 was awarded the prestigious title back in 2015

The story is incredible, scenery is strong and the soundtrack will grip you and twist the emotional knife. Every element of potions, armour, weapons, and of course gwent is still there. This is a must-buy for dedicated Switch gamers.

Check out our full review of The Witcher 3 here.

Luigi’s Mansion 3

Luigi’s Mansion 3 is another charming chapter in a great franchise and one that anyone will enjoy. The game is beautiful and by far the best a Mario game has looked to date.

LUIGI GOES SOLO: The original game started as the first standalone game for Mario’s brother and trusted sidekick back in 2001

The 12 hour story makes for an enjoyable adventure and therefore it’s a game that many will want to pick up this Christmas.

Check out our full review for Luigi’s Mansion 3 here.

Pokemon Sword and Shield

Pokemon Sword and Shield are the first main title games in the series to appear on the Nintendo Switch! After the huge success of Pokemon Let’s Go, Sword and Shield had a lot to live up to and boy did it!

PIKA PIKA: Sword & Shield are the franchise’s first outing on a major console

This is the perfect game for 30-year-old veterans of the series and newcomers to the game alike. The Galar region is based on London with some familiar Pokemon making an appearance and the addition of some brand new ones!

Sword and Shield have countless hours of post-game content so the game doesn’t end when the story does!

You can read more about Pokemon Sword & Shield here!

PS4 and Xbox One Games

These games can be enjoyed on either one of the mainstream consoles and make for great Christmas gifts!

Star Was Jedi: Fallen Order

Set five years after Revenge Of The Sith, the game’s protagonist Cal Kestis is a young ex-Padawan forced from hiding who only narrowly escapes capture in the opening gambit.

MAY THE FORCE BE WITH YOU: Part of Cal’s story involves relearning his forgotten force abilities

Fallen Order truly feels like Star Wars, with the sound department killing it and the visuals really putting you into the gritty nature of The Empire.

It is fun to play and challenging even to some hardened gamers at the higher difficulty levels!

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

If this isn’t the game of the year it should be very close. The new COD is nostalgia done right, bringing all the intense firefights of the old Modern Warfare game with fresh graphics, amazing audio, and spectacular maps.

MESMERISING MULTIPLAYER: Maps are more varied and exciting than in previous years

There are hundreds of loadout unlockables and gunsmith options, the depth of game modes and of course the planned DLC means this is not a game that will lose its player base quickly.

Check out our full review of COD: Modern Warfare here.

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey

If you’re up for a challenge this Christmas, then this is the game for you. Ancestors is perhaps the most unique game to come out this year (having only recently been released on console).

Essentially you play as an early ape tribe faced with the extraordinary task of surviving through millions of years of evolution. However, there’s next to no guidance – you really are on your own in an open world tasked with various challenges to advance.

To read more about Ancestors, head here.

GRID

GRID is a fantastic racing game, with a wide range of cars, locations, and circuit routes, which means you aren’t likely to get bored with it any time soon. The racing experience is truly unlike any other too.

BANG FOR YOUR BUCK: When new tracks are added they will be available to everyone for free

It’s the kind of game you can jump in for a quick race or thrash around for a 5-hour binge and still enjoy. The variety of cars, tracks, and unpredictable races make it one you’ll come back to over and over again.

You can read our full GRID review.

Need for Speed Heat

Another racing game on our list, the latest installment in the 25-year-old franchise hit the shelves back in November. Need for Speed Heat is well worth putting on your Christmas list, as its graphics, sound, and customisation are all be top-notch.

CUSTOM CARS: NFS Heat allows near-limitless customisation

This is a fun game and is much like the Fast and Furious films it takes inspiration from; flashy, good-looking and a fun, cheesy campaign.

To read more, take a look at our full NFS Heat review.

F1 2019

F1 2019 was released back in June with rave reviews from both the fans and critics alike. It’s generally accepted that this year’s game is one of the best, if not the best in the ten years since Codemasters began developing the franchise.

IMMERSIVE EXPERIENCE: The latest F1 game allows AI drivers to move teams

The game’s inclusion of driver transfers, antagonistic rivalries and a superb driving experience makes this game an unquestionable hit.

If you want to find out more, head over to our full F1 2019 review.

NBA 2K20

Without question, this is the best NBA 2K title to date. The visuals are crisp, the gameplay bugs from previous editions have been eradicated and there has been significant improvements to already top quality modes.

TOP OF THE TREE: NBA 2K20 has the best story-mode to ever come out of a sports title

The changes to offense and defense make it easier for those who struggle with in-game plays, but are so rewarding when you get them right. This is the most customisable and ambitious 2K title yet and will not disappoint if you are an avid basketball gamer.

For our full NBA 2K20 review, head here.

Football Manager 2020

This year’s FM game is everything you could realistically want or expect from Sports Interactive. It is engaging, while the new features don’t distract or alter the flow of the game.

PLAN FOR THE FUTURE: Upon arriving at your club, the board will set out your long-term goals

There are a few tweaks this year that really help take everything up a notch and as a life-long FM player, they all work.

To find out more about FM20, read our full review.

FIFA 20

We couldn’t have a Christmas games list without including the most popular football title, FIFA 20. This year’s game has brought with it a refurbished Career Mode, allowing for manager customisation and dynamic team morale.

BACK TO THE STREETS: The latest game goes back to its FIFA Street roots, with all new VOLTA Football

In addition, Ultimate Team has been diversified with new features such as First Owner Objectives, bringing a new twist to the online game mode. If you haven’t got the game already, the Christmas sales are a great time to pick it up.

To read our full review of FIFA 20, follow this link.

PES 2020

The Pro Evo franchise has long been in the shadow of EA’s FIFA titles – however, this year felt a little different…

Konami’s licensing agreement with Juventus is the cherry on the top of plenty of other big-name partnerships, such as Arsenal, Manchester United, Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

UNRIVALLED: PES 2020 won the exclusive rights to Juventus this season, forcing FIFA 20 to change the Italian club to ‘Piemonte Calcio’

Not only this, PES boasts shiny 3D scanning graphics, and a revamped Master League. The franchise has taken a massive step int he right direction, closing the gap with its footballing rival.

Head here for our full review of PES 2020.

Xbox One Exclusive

The following game is exclusive to Xbox One and is the perfect Christmas gift to end our list on.

Gears 5

Gears 5 continues one of the greatest sagas in video game history with a gripping story, visually stunning graphics and addictive multiplayer experience.

BACK WITH A BANG: Gears 5 is ironically the sixth instalment in the franchise, but it exceeds all expectation

This unique third-person shooter gets better and better with each instalment and Gears 5 certainly delivers for newbies and veterans alike.

To find out more about Gears 5, head here.