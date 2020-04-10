Valorant: Best Weapons – Vandal, Shorty, Operator & Price

Valorant is looking like the next big competitive FPS. Read here to find out which guns are best for you!

Valorant’s Closed Beta has arrived on PC!

The game hit over 1.5 million concurrent viewers at one time, making it one of the most-watched betas of all time.

Due to Valorant’s core gameplay coming from a combination of multiple games, such as CS:GO and Overwatch, it is expected to be a big hit with several gaming communities.

If you’re used to CS:GO’s ‘buy’ mechanic, you’ll feel right at home with Valorant.

Effectively, each kill gains you an amount of cash which you can use to buy better guns and equipment.

Here, we’ll go over the best guns to buy and how each one plays.

Vandal

At 2,900 credits, the Vandal is the best ‘all-round’ gun to get.

CUSTOMISATION – Buy the outstanding skins from the store using the currency in-game!

With a decent damage output and simple recoil, you’ll do well to pick this up ASAP. This is comparable to the M4 from CS:GO.

READ MORE: Valorant: All the Characters – Gameplay, Abilities, Weapons, Agents & more

With a moderately low fire rate and high damage, you’ll only need to land a few bullets to secure a kill.

Phantom

The Phantom is another 2,900-credit rifle that is more suitable for close to medium ranges.

STEALTH IS YOUR FRIEND – Use suppressed weapons to take out enemy’s quickly and with precision!

This gun is closer to an SMG than an assault rifle, with massive damage drop off. You’ll need to close the gap using your abilities to make the most out of this gun.

READ MORE: Valorant Consoles: PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X & more

An alternative to this is the Spectre SMG, another great gun with close-quarters precision.

Operator

Finally, the Operator is the go-to sniper in Valorant. Comparable to the AWP in CS:GO.

PRECISION IS KEY – The Operator can turn the tide of a fight with some precision shooting!

This will one shot from any distance, on any body part (excluding the legs) making it a lethal weapon in the right hands.

Unfortunately, this will set you back 4,500 credits which is a big risk but shouldn’t break the bank.

READ MORE: Apex Legends Season 5: New Legends Coming – Rosie, Loba, Forge, Abilities, Other Characters, Rumours & more

To be 100% accurate, you need to be standing still. This puts you in a vulnerable position but can pay off if you’re confident in you’re aim.