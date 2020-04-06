Apex Legends Season 5: New Legends – Forge, Rosie, Loba, Abilities, Other Characters, Rumours & more

Season 5 is now less than a month away, so here we will discuss all of the Legends that could pop up.

Apex Legends Season 4 was kicked off in early February (coinciding with the game’s first anniversary), but it will soon be coming to an end!

Season 5 is looking likely to will arrive in May, and with Season 4 setting the stage for an incredible comeback story to develop, we couldn’t be more excited to see what plays out.

Most players will be interested to see if Forge makes a return after being so cruelly dispatched by the robot assassin, Revenant.

Questions of another legend are also being raised after potentially being seen in the Season 4 trailer.

Here, we ignored all the physical changes that have altered the layout of the World’s Edge map, and instead discuss the topic of new Legends.

Here’s everything we’ve gathered so far.

New Legends

There’s still quite a lot of chatter surrounding the two forgotten legends of Season 4.

GANG: Who are you expecting to see join the Legends in Season 5?

We are of course talking about Forge And Loba. Or is it Rosie?

Who actually knows?

The two legends were rumoured to join the fight along with Revenant in Season 4, however, we’re now approaching the backend of the season and we still haven’t seen them.

Does this mean that we will finally see them come in Season 5?

Loba (Rosie)

Rosie was first discovered soon after Apex Legends launch in February 2019, in a massive leak that revealed the names of eleven unreleased legends in the game files.

WHO AM I: Players have been arguing over whether Rosie and Loba really are the same Legend

According to leaker That1MiningGuy, Rosie could have actually been Watson’s tutor when she was growing up in Kings Canyon.

However, now some people think that she is Loba (the little girl in the Revenant trailer).

MINING: This was Loba's first teaser in Apex Legends

All we do know is that Loba has some badass proposed abilities:

Eye for quality: Loba (Rosie) can see through walls and can open up hidden compartments in loot bins.

Loba (Rosie) can see through walls and can open up hidden compartments in loot bins. Supply for demand: Hold (button) to choose a type of loot. Reveal what type of loot in the area through walls

Hold (button) to choose a type of loot. Reveal what type of loot in the area through walls Burglar’s best friend: Throw a disc and teleport to that location.

Throw a disc and teleport to that location. Black Market Boutique: Place a device that can steal all nearby loot.

Forge

We were expecting to see Forge, in Season 4, but he was assassinated by Revenant instead.

THE AUGMENTED BRAWLER: Will Forge get revenge for his untimely murder?

This left many players confused as Forge was all but confirmed to be a Season 4 Legend, but as much as we would like to see him already, a Season 5 arrival would be far more suitable.

His impressive abilities are as follows:

Pull Shot: Short-range grapple that pulls enemies into you or can be used to launch yourself into the air.

Short-range grapple that pulls enemies into you or can be used to launch yourself into the air. Ground Slam : Press crouch while airborne to slam into the ground below.

: Press crouch while airborne to slam into the ground below. K.O. Punch: Jump forward in a direction. Press crouch while airborne to slam into the ground below

Jump forward in a direction. Press crouch while airborne to slam into the ground below One-Two: Bull rush in a straight line. If you hit an enemy along the way, press again to do an upper-cut launching you into the air.

Bull rush in a straight line. If you hit an enemy along the way, press again to do an upper-cut launching you into the air. On The Ropes: Enhances your melee to do more damage the lower your health is. Dealing melee damage gives you temporary overshield.

Enhances your melee to do more damage the lower your health is. Dealing melee damage gives you temporary overshield. Victory Rush: Killing a player with a melee attack restores your health and gives you a 30% speed boost for 10 seconds

That’s all we have for now, but we’ll be back soon with an update on Season 5.