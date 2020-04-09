Valorant Consoles: PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X & more

With the Beta now available on PC, what does the future hold for the Riot Game on console?

Although Valorant‘s full release is still months away, some lucky few have been granted access to the game’s Beta.

Like how smash battle royale PUBG started, and like fellow Riot Games title League of Legends, Valorant will be released only on PC.

But that could be about to change for the free-to-play title.

Why PC?

It’s not uncommon for publishers to role out games solely on PC.

Riot Games, made famous by League of Legends, has only released LoL on macOS and Microsoft Windows. So it looks as if they are following this model for Valorant.

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds (PUBG) was initially released on PC, and didn’t find its way on to consoles for another nine months.

There was plenty of noise around PUBG's eventual release on PS4

With PC, you aren’t limited to what console you play on.

Most gamers will have a computer of some sort, which is more than likely to be able run a game of this calibre.

Not only that, if you do decide to turn to consoles, there is already a fanbase and hype around the game.

The hope for Valorant on consoles

The great news for those wanting to play Valorant on console is by looking at what publishers Riot Games have done with League of Legends.

Although the main version of LoL remains on PC, and will continue to do so – have you heard of League of Legends: Wild Rift?

For the first time ever a Riot Games developed title will appear on consoles, bracing LoL for a whole new audience.

The hype around Valorant is real

Wild Rift is set for release later this year, although no release date has been given.

It is unconfirmed as to which consoles it could come out on, with Riot perhaps holding fire until the release of Next Gen titles PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It will have been 11 years since the release of LoL on PC, so let’s hope we don’t have to wait anywhere near as long for Valorant on consoles.

Next Gen

Riot could be using that tactic for Wild Rift – but what if they are also waiting for Next Gen consoles for Valorant?

According to Dexerto, TimTheTatMan spoke to Riot Games lead designer Trevor Romleski. He said:

“Our focus right now is on PC. We’re open to exploring new opportunities for other platforms, but for the time being, what our current focus is, is on the PC platform.” TREVOR ROMLESKI, RIOT GAMES LEAD DESIGNER

This leaves a light at the end of tunnel for Valorant fans not on PC, with the game’s Beta going down a storm with its growing community.

Xbox the front runner?

Just remember that Xbox may be in the front seat for console play ahead of PlayStation.

This is due to Microsoft also being the parent to Windows, making a transfer from PC to Xbox (One or Series X) far easier.

There are echos of Apex Legends in the Valorant Beta

Their subscription service Xbox Games Pass is available on both PC and console, with the Ultimate version allowing you to play games across both platforms.

