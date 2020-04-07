Valorant: All the Characters – Gameplay, Abilities, Weapons, Agents & more

We’ve only seen gameplay segments for 4 of the 10 characters so far – find out who they are here!

Seeing as Valorant is set up to be a 5v5 tactical shooter, one would assume that 10 characters would have been revealed, right?

Wrong.

So far, we’ve only heard about 9 of the characters, and of those we have only seen gameplay segments for half of them.

Still interested? Continue reading for everything we know about the characters.

Characters

So, who exactly are the characters in Valorant?

SOVA: This character tracks, finds, and eliminates enemies with ruthless efficiency and precision.

Well, Riot is aiming to have at least 10 characters ready for Valorant’s launch.

READ MORE: What is Bethesda’s upcoming title, Starfield?

We only have 9 for now, and though we haven’t seen or played with them, we have a brief overview of them.

Cypher – A defensive beast who can lay trip mines and stick a camera to a wall to watch for flanking opposition.

– A defensive beast who can lay trip mines and stick a camera to a wall to watch for flanking opposition. Jett – Can leap into the air and throw knives for quick, surprise kills.

– Can leap into the air and throw knives for quick, surprise kills. Viper – Can unleash poison clouds that blind enemies or zone them into a deadly ambush.

– Can unleash poison clouds that blind enemies or zone them into a deadly ambush. Sova – Fires magic arrows that penetrate walls and can travel clear across the map.

– Fires magic arrows that penetrate walls and can travel clear across the map. Phoenix – Can curve flashbangs around corners.

– Can curve flashbangs around corners. Brimstone – Calls in orbital bombardments that help friends and obliterate enemies.

– Calls in orbital bombardments that help friends and obliterate enemies. Sage – Valorant’s resident medic can heal or revive allies.

– Valorant’s resident medic can heal or revive allies. Omen – A shifty rogue who can get behind enemy lines or temporarily blind them.

– A shifty rogue who can get behind enemy lines or temporarily blind them. Breach – A seismic force that disorients enemies and ignores the boundaries of walls.

However, we have some gameplay segments from the most recent trailer.

Check them out below.

Gameplay Segments

We wish we had segments for all of the characters, but you are going to have to settle for 4.

Viper

Viper possesses the same smoke and wall capabilities as other agents, but also a ‘decaying’ effect that damages those walking through her noxious area.

In order to balance this out, she can also use her abilities for as long as she has fuel, which recharges gradually throughout the match.

Sage

Sage is a full-on support role and the game’s only healer, being able to heal herself and nurse teammates up to full health.

SAGE /// China

"Let them try to get through me."#VALORANT pic.twitter.com/zJMeaaUi2P — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) March 26, 2020

Sage has the ability to erupt an ice wall that blocks both sight and movement and creates a slowing ice field to disrupt flanking routes.

READ MORE: What is Riot Games’ upcoming title, Valorant?

Her ultimate lets her fully revive a teammate.

Sova

Sova is a recon specialist, so his signature ability is fittingly the Recon Dart – an arrow that can spot enemies within its line-of-sight.

Along with his remote-piloted owl drone, he’s great for gathering information early in the round and giving the team an advantage.

Jett

Jett is the master of mobility.

Her wind-powered movement abilities allow her to boost up to high ground positions and dash quickly into cover.

READ MORE: Everything there is to know about Rainbow Six Quarantine

She can also toss three smoke grenades that she can curve in mid-air.