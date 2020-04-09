Valorant: Closed Beta – How Do I Get Access? Key, Download, Location, Twitch & Best Way to Play

The Valorant Closed Beta is here! However, there is some ambiguity when it comes to access.

We have a brand-new game from the creators of League of Legends!

This is expected to be the competitor to Valve’s CS:GO and a few other games, due to the mechanics and gameplay of Valorant.

This includes games like Overwatch and Rainbow 6, due to the ‘Ultimate’ abilities and shooting mechanics.

Valorant will only be available on PC for now, through a Riot Games Launcher. We may see a console release at a later date.

How to get a Key

To begin with, you will need a PC, as the game isn’t currently available on console.

Next, you’ll need to link a current or new Riot Games account to your Twitch account. This will make sure Riot can see you are interested in taking part in the closed beta.

All you can do now is watch a streamer with the tag ‘Drops Enabled’. This will allow you to receive a code for the beta by email.

Finally, once you have a code, you’ll need to log in to your Riot account and input the code to start playing the game.

Download

You can preload the launcher for the game, even if you don’t have full access to the game.

Once you do have access, you’ll need to follow the link sent by email to the download page, where you’ll confirm your account and start the download

The download is roughly 8GB so shouldn’t take too long to install.

Best Way to Play

Similar to most competitive games, it’s much better to play with friends.

I would recommend you wait for a few of your friends to get access as well, to get the full Valorant experience.

Playing with Randoms can be frustrating, so don’t base your opinion of the game on that experience.

For more information on Valorant, click here.