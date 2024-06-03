UFL Teases New Update Ahead of EA FC & FIFA Rivalry

This article contains information about the 'release-date' of either a movie, game or product. Unless stated explicitly, release dates are speculative & subject to change. See something wrong? Contact us here

June is shaping up to be an exciting month for the football gaming industry after a new development update for UFL was teased online.

Powered by Unreal Engine, UFL, also known as Ultimate Football League, is an upcoming free-to-play game that has been in the works for some time, but it finally looks like a fresh announcement is on the way!

Developers have indicated that a major update on UFL will be shared with fans this month after a short teaser video was posted on the games' social media page.

First announced at Gamescom 2021 and originally scheduled for a 2022 release, Strikerz Inc. has delayed the launch of UFL ever since, however, it's anticipated that it could finally become available later this year.

That outcome appears even more plausible after the official UFL account on X posted a short gameplay video with the caption: "Cooking something interesting for you. Stay tuned for updates."

A "june2024" hashtag accompanied the post, indicating that all will be revealed in the coming days and weeks.

What exactly the update is remains unknown at this stage, but fans will be hoping that it concerns a release date following a number of setbacks.

Alpha and closed playtests have been ongoing for the last few months, with Strikerz Inc. CEO Eugene Nashilov stating that they would proceed to publish the date and release the game if the BETA phase went well.

UFL

Described as an "exceptionally complex project, featuring a wide range of football mechanics and techniques, as well as dynamic animations, world-class play styles, and so much more," UFL will be going up against EA FC and potentially FIFA after Gianni Infantino confirmed that a new game was in development.

Are you excited to play UFL? Let us know in the comments below!

