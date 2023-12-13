Cristiano Ronaldo Makes UFL Investment Ahead of Launch

Not a bad investor to have on board!

As FC 24 makes progress and eFootball 2024 receives a major update, things are turning out to be rather competitive in the football gaming industry.

That's because a new and upcoming game called UFL is on the way, and it's just made a significant signing, with Cristiano Ronaldo joining as a $40 million investor.

Powered by Unreal Engine, UFL, also known as Ultimate Football League, will be free to play as it sets out to become EA FC and eFootball's latest rival.

So, what does Ronaldo's investment mean and what impact will it have on the game? We'll discuss that and lots more below, including the latest information on UFL and its expected release date!

Cristiano Ronaldo joins UFL as investor

The developer of UFL, Strikerz Inc, has announced that one of football's greatest-ever players will be teaming up with them as an investor. Cristiano Ronaldo has joined as part of a $40 million investment and will contribute to the development of UFL.

click to enlarge + 2 Cristiano Ronaldo UFL

Ronaldo was previously revealed as the fifth official ambassador of the game when the gameplay reveal trailer was released last year, but his partnership has now gone to a whole new level.

Announcing the news, a post on UFL's social media page reads: "We’re excited to work together on UFL and create a fair, skill-first game for football fans worldwide."

Based on the investment and the fact his picture is now on the home page of the official UFL website, it's likely that Ronaldo will become the face of UFL, featuring within the game and on its advertisements as a result.

It's too early to say what impact this will have on the game's development, but with Ronaldo's experience and expertise when it comes to football, this could turn out to be a very smart move.

Strikerz Inc previously said that UFL's release had been pushed back to this year, but with January just around the corner, it looks like we could be waiting a bit longer.

click to enlarge + 2 UFL

Although the official release date for UFL is yet to be announced, a closed beta got underway this autumn, indicating the launch was edging closer.

The game will be available on most platforms including PlayStation and Xbox consoles, with PC under consideration for now.

Described as an "exceptionally complex project, featuring a wide range of football mechanics and techniques, as well as dynamic animations, world-class play styles, and so much more," it's no surprise that developers are taking their time with UFL.

With that said, it sounds and looks as if the game is coming together nicely, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for it moving forward. The main question is, should EA and Konami be scared? Only time will tell!

UFL: Everything you need to know | Check out what UFL is all about | UFL Licenses - ALL partner clubs for the new game | Cristiano Ronaldo announced as UFL ambassador | UFL Gameplay offering shows HUGE potential | UFL Stadiums SHOWCASED in behind the scenes video

For more articles like this, take a look at our More page.