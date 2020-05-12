Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Announced: Release date, trailer, gameplay, remastered, consoles, next-gen, Switch, & more

Rumours are flying that a new Tony Hawk’s game is on its way this year. What can fans expect?

Few games tug on the nostalgia strings as hard as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater.

It captured a moment in late 90s & early 2000s culture and sucked a generation into skateboarding.

You might not realise it, but 13 games have been released under the Tony Hawk’s banner on the main consoles since 1999.

It’s safe to say the franchise has gone off the rails since the peak days of PlayStation 1 & 2 versions. Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 5, released in 2015, didn’t break 40 on Metacritic.

Now the series is going back to its roots in 2020.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 + 2

There has been a big trend in remastered games recently, with Call of Duty, Final Fantasy 7, and Resident Evil all getting in on the act.

Now Tony Hawk’s is getting in on the act as Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1 AND 2 are getting a joint remastered game in 2020.

It has certainly grabbed the attention of gamers around the world.

THPS 1-4 all received exceptionally strong reviews and are all worthy of a remastered version.

So if this game is a hit then you can expect THPS 3 & 4 to be following down the road very soon.

The release date has been confirmed for 4 September, 2020.

The game is confirmed to be on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC via Epic Games.

Hopefully it will be on Switch too at some point.

Tony Hawk’s on PS5/Series X?

We are waiting to hear about if there will be a next-gen console version of the game.

Given Microsoft’s Smart Delivery and the backward compatibility, players will be able to enjoy it on the new consoles too.

The PS5 and Xbox Series X will be the consoles of choice after just a month or two of this games life, so it would have to be on these consoles too.

Trailer

The trailer is just as spine-tingling as you’d expect.

With a soundtrack that brings you right back to the originals and the rumble of the wheels on concrete this game immediately feels like a hit.

Multiplayer

You might not be able to get your buddies over for a game of THPS right now, but once lockdowns lift you can.

THPS 1+2 will have split-screen multiplayer as well as online so that you can challenge your friends any time, anywhere.

Classic locations & levels

As you’d expect from a remastered, you’ll have all the old classic locations and levels you remember.

The only difficulty will be hitting those million-plus combos!

With the wild success of huge open-world games like the Assassin’s Creed series and GTA it would be amazing to get a wider world in THPS 1+2 to explore, but heading back to our old stomping grounds will do.

